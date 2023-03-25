Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s weekly politics newsletter that is not spying on you on behalf of China. Maybe they could try; we don’t know. Asking?





This week had a very 2018 feel to it, as the news cycle was dictated entirely by muscle spasms of a former television game show host. Ron DeSantis changed his tune on Ukraine, Kyrsten Sinema gossiped to Republican donors, and both parties united around banning a telephone app. Like Kevin McCarthy, we’re just trying to educate you.





Let’s begin with our once and future president, Jaily McPrison.