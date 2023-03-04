Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, which, as always, wants to remind its readers: Remember to pay for your dresses to the Met Gala.





This week in politics: Oh boy, what a big one. Fox News is in worse and worse trouble, and now it can’t even air the schematics of secret escape routes in the Capitol. President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans found something they could shake hands on—blocking D.C. from self-governance—and the Mexican president pretended to see an elf.





First, let us lead off with the figure who is forever inching, inching toward a presidential run.