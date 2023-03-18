In what is perhaps the only good news for New York Rep. George Santos over the past few months, he finally has some company in the category of Freshman Republicans Who Maybe Made Some Stuff Up. A Nashville news station reported in February that Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles had embellished various elements of his résumé. For example, he has described himself as an “economist,” but he took only one community college economics course (he got a C) before majoring in “liberal studies.” (Hmm … sounds like a “Democratic Party” major to us.) Ogles had also described himself as having a major in international relations but realized he “was mistaken” when he “pulled my transcript to verify.” The same Nashville news station then reported this week that Ogles once raised $25,000 on GoFundMe for a children’s burial garden after the stillborn birth of his son. “Yet what makes it a story,” NewsChannel 5 reported, “is the fact that there is no burial garden, no one knows where their donations went, and Ogles refuses to say what he did with the money.” Ogles at first refused to comment but later gave a statement to a conservative Tennessee outlet saying that while he didn’t build the burial garden, they directly distributed that money to “assist families in the community.” (As an economist, he determined that this was the more efficient means of cash disbursement.) This is a good time to remind members: If you made ludicrous embellishments of your résumé or did not record a paper trail of where your GoFundMe payments went, you may want to get to fixing that now, before it’s reported in the news. Especially if you’re 1 of the 20 House Republicans with whom Speaker Kevin McCarthy may have an ax to grind.