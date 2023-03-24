You want more quizzes? This week’s quiz is elemental.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science. At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is features director Jeffrey Bloomer.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Bloomer? Good luck!

At age 97, Dick Van Dyke can still sing and dance, as he showed us on The Masked Singer. Driving is another matter, as he was recently injured when his car skidded into a gate. And we all know about his issues with tripping over ottomans. See what news we stumbled across in this week’s Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.