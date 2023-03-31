You want more quizzes? There’s no failure to communicate in this week’s trivia quiz.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science. At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is Ben Richmond, the senior director of operations for podcasts.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Richmond? Good luck!



A Wisconsin firebombing suspect was done in by a burrito. DNA from his discarded Mexican meal was matched to DNA left at the crime scene. It was nacho typical open-and-shut queso. This week’s Slate News Quiz will be the taco the town.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.