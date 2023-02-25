Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.
Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s weekly politics newsletter written entirely by Woke A.I.
This week, everyone went back to their favorite early pandemic habit of yelling about Pete Buttigieg. Senate Democrats retained their slim, triple-bank-shot path toward keeping the Senate majority in 2024; one hopeless GOP presidential aspirant suggested not violently crushing conservatives’ cultural antagonists; and a grand juror in Georgia had the coolest time EVER recommending indictments.
Let us begin with an extremely neutral arbiter of what really happened on Jan. 6, 2021.
1. Tucker CarlsonReady to prove that the Jan. 6 riots were a hologram all along.
As we learned from texts and emails discovered as part of the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News, after the 2020 election Tucker Carlson privately understood that Trump’s claims of a stolen election were ridiculous and that Trump himself was “a demonic force.” We also learned, though, that Carlson’s overriding concern was News Corp’s stock price. So, to please the masses, he’s done what he can to bolster conspiracy theories about Jan. 6 being an FBI inside job. This week, we learned that he has a new partner in that effort: Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who granted Carlson and his team exclusive access to 40,000-plus hours of Capitol security footage to do with it what they may. McCarthy explained to the New York Times that he was fulfilling a promise. “I was asked in the press about these tapes, and I said they do belong to the American public,” McCarthy said. “I think sunshine lets everybody make their own judgment.” He hasn’t given access to the tapes to the American public, however; he’s given access to Tucker Carlson. And he’s not letting “everybody” make their own judgment; he’s letting Tucker Carlson make his own judgment. This is not actually Good News for Republicans, though. If McCarthy wants to let Carlson further entrench GOP politics in the electoral cul-de-sac of Jan. 6 revisionism, Democrats won’t stop them.
2. Emily KohrsA grand time on the grand jury!
You know who had a swell time serving as forewoman of the special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, looking into 2020 election interference? Thirty-year-old Emily Kohrs. You know how we know that? Because this week she told anyone who would listen. In an interview tour with the Associated Press, the New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Kohrs giddily gossiped about her eight-month experience hearing testimony and recommending indictments. “It is not a short list,” Kohrs said of the number of indictments the grand jury recommended, and when asked whether a Trump indictment had been recommended, she said, “You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science.” She shared doodles she drew of witnesses including Lindsey Graham and Marc Short. She said she “kind of wanted to subpoena” Trump because she “thought it’d be really cool to get 60 seconds with President Trump, of me looking at him and being like, ’Do you solemnly swear …’ And me getting to swear him in.” This is but a smattering of Kohrs’ babbling, which has given prosecutors on the case and legal experts no shortage of heartburn. Trump and his legal team are now saying that her comments have “poisoned” the case, while right-wing media has discovered that Kohrs is a witch. She appears to have stopped taking media requests.
3. Jon TesterA critical announcement for the Senate Democratic majority.
After what we suspect was a significant amount of cajoling, Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester announced this week that he would run for a fourth term. We don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to say that if Tester had decided the other way, Democrats would already face losing control of the Senate in 2024. Let us explain. Democrats (and Democrat-aligned independents) will defend 23 Senate seats in 2024; Republicans will defend 11. Democrats, further, have no great pickup opportunities outside of a long-shot chance in Texas. The three most difficult seats Democrats will be defending, in descending order, are in West Virginia (Joe Manchin), Montana (Tester), and Ohio (Sherrod Brown). Democrats can afford to lose only one of those if they want to hold a 50-50 majority (assuming they hold the presidency too). More likely than not, Manchin’s good fortune will expire if he runs for reelection as a Democrat in a presidential electorate that votes Republican by 40 points. Tester, meanwhile, is the only candidate in Montana who gives Democrats a fighting chance to hold that seat. So, had he decided not to run, Republicans already would have had one buttock in each of the two seats they need to retake the majority—without even factoring in all the other lesser (but still real) opportunities they’ll have. Democrats’ competitiveness for Senate control, in the face of Republicans’ structural advantage, has long been hanging by a thread. Thanks to Tester’s decision, that thread is still intact—for now.
4. Mike PenceThe Republican primary electorate of 2007 is loving this.
The former vice president, whom a chorus of 17 to 19 people in America are begging to launch a presidential bid, attempted to sharpen policy differences with his would-be 2024 rivals this week. While Donald Trump insisted that Medicare and Social Security should never be on the table for deficit reduction, Pence insisted that they should. “While I respect the speaker's commitment to take Social Security and Medicare off the table for the debt ceiling negotiations,” Pence said on CNBC, “we've got to put them on the table in the long term.” He also criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ targeting of Disney following the corporation’s opposition to the state’s Parental Rights in Education Act. “That was beyond the scope of what I, as a conservative, limited-government Republican, would be prepared to do,” he said. With these comments, the chorus got downgraded to 11 to 13. Where is the Republican primary electorate that insists that Medicare and Social Security cuts must be on the table and that elected Republicans shouldn’t castrate Mickey Mouse for siding with the liberals on cultural issues? Should Trump and DeSantis write thank-you notes to Pence for drawing these contrasts?
5. Pete ButtigiegThe fall guy.
For the past couple of weeks, each day brings a fresh 10,000 news articles, television segments, podcasts, and televised town halls about how the media isn’t covering the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. When not complaining in the media about the media not covering the disaster, though, Republicans are directing their ire toward Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. They argue he dithered too long in speaking publicly about the incident or in visiting East Palestine, proving himself to not be up to the task. (Buttigieg did visit the site this week, and said he “could have spoken sooner about how strongly I felt about this incident, and that's a lesson learned for me.”) But what’s really going on here with the focus on Buttigieg, in whose jurisdiction this doesn’t entirely fall? Why aren’t right-wingers just blaming Biden for making the train crash? It’s because of Buttigieg’s desire to be president. As Politico reported this week, “Buttigieg’s allies were complaining that he’s taking an unfair pounding over the disaster—all because of his perceived ambitions as a one-time and future presidential hopeful.” Republicans want something to kneecap him with the next time he runs for president, and this does the job. But we’d urge Republicans to relax! There’s already a brick wall blocking Buttigieg’s path to the presidency, and it’s called the South Carolina Democratic primary. Republicans don’t need to lift a finger.
6. Joe BidenWe’ll see!
President Biden made the bold decision this week to set foot in an active war zone by visiting Kyiv, Ukraine, where he made this stirring promise to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: “It is worth fighting for as long as it takes. And that's how long we're going to be with you, Mr. President. As long as it takes.” He added, further, that he “thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about U.S. support for Ukraine in the war.” OK, but the issue with promises like these from presidents is the fact that they don’t control the money. Congress does, and each additional aid package is going to be harder for Speaker McCarthy to sell to House Republicans. McCarthy is one viral image that purports to show misappropriated funds—a Ukrainian general in a Lambo he bought with American aid or something—from having real problems.
7. George SantosHe finally admits to his lies. Well, some. One lie, certainly.
The Santman gave up a bit this week when it came to his previous strategy of denying he had ever lied about anything. In an interview with Piers Morgan, Santos said he’s “been a terrible liar” on certain subjects, and “what I tried to convey to the American people is, I made mistakes.” Among the lies he confessed was his attendance and graduation from Baruch College, which he chalked up to the “expectation [of] society, the pressure.” But Santos also said he remained “convinced that’s the truth” that his mother was present in the World Trade Center on 9/11, even though immigration records flatly show that she was not in the country. “I won’t debate my mother’s life, as she’s passed,” he told Morgan. (It’s not a debate!!) In other Santos news, here’s audio of him directly lying to a judge in 2017. Fortunately, it was in Seattle, where there are no laws.