After what we suspect was a significant amount of cajoling, Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester announced this week that he would run for a fourth term. We don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to say that if Tester had decided the other way, Democrats would already face losing control of the Senate in 2024. Let us explain. Democrats (and Democrat-aligned independents) will defend 23 Senate seats in 2024; Republicans will defend 11. Democrats, further, have no great pickup opportunities outside of a long-shot chance in Texas. The three most difficult seats Democrats will be defending, in descending order, are in West Virginia (Joe Manchin), Montana (Tester), and Ohio (Sherrod Brown). Democrats can afford to lose only one of those if they want to hold a 50-50 majority (assuming they hold the presidency too). More likely than not, Manchin’s good fortune will expire if he runs for reelection as a Democrat in a presidential electorate that votes Republican by 40 points. Tester, meanwhile, is the only candidate in Montana who gives Democrats a fighting chance to hold that seat. So, had he decided not to run, Republicans already would have had one buttock in each of the two seats they need to retake the majority—without even factoring in all the other lesser (but still real) opportunities they’ll have. Democrats’ competitiveness for Senate control, in the face of Republicans’ structural advantage, has long been hanging by a thread. Thanks to Tester’s decision, that thread is still intact—for now.