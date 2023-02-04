Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, which is currently heading west with dozens of guns to show that Chinese Communist balloon who’s boss (by shooting the balloon). If the balloon is gone by the time you read this? You’re welcome.





It was a week of vengeance in the corridors of Congress. As it always is with vengeance, some of it was good, some of it less good. The Senate is off to a slow start, though it has had time to tell the traffickers to knock it off with all the trafficking. Donald Trump has begun campaigning for president in earnest, by which we mean he’s workshopping more elaborate stories about how much of a beta Ron DeSantis is.





Let’s start, though, with the first Republican presidential candidate with the guts to challenge Trump for the nomination (after asking for his permission).