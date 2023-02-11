Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.
Welcome to the Surge, your Saturday morning roundup of who’s either 1) doing the most wise and effective job of passing, administering, and interpreting laws in the United States or 2) being silly. (Jim Newell is off, having been sent to Florida to hose down Jeb Bush in anticipation of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.)
This week we dealt with the aftermath of the world’s most dangerous continental balloon traversement, heard three swear words sworn into the Congressional Record, and, of course, saw a major party presidential candidate address specious allegations of “grooming” while flanked by twin towers of diapers.
Let’s start, though, with a high-energy 80-year-old who’s looking toward the future.
1. Joe BidenGiving ’em hell.
There’s a certain type of setting and mood that really suits Joe Biden. It doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with whether he’s actually succeeding politically—he looked out of sorts for essentially the entire 2020 primary, despite winning it—but seems to track with opportunities to get excited about some of his favorite subjects, like trains. At Tuesday’s State of the Union, Biden clearly enjoyed being able to celebrate 2022 not just because it went well for the Democratic Party, but because of how it went well—from the creation of old-fashioned factory jobs to the launch of a bunch of road and bridge-building projects to the somewhat stirring midterm rejections of candidates who were threatening the basics of democracy (e.g., “awarding victory to whoever got the most votes”). Riding high, he leaped off script to banter with Republicans about their political-suicide habit of trying to cut Social Security and emitted a record number of folksy exclamations. One of them, the allegedly football-related aphorism “Lots of luck in your senior year,” was so opaque the New York Times ran a story about it that still failed to conclusively determine where it comes from or what it means. (Here’s my guess.) The message to the GOP, though, was clear: Best of luck in 2024, because the way things look right now, you’re gonna need it.
2. Jill BidenWho says the vice president never gets to make news by kissing the president’s wife?
The signs that it was going to be an unusually eventful State of the Union were present early. Kyrsten Sinema wore a dress with big sleeves, George Santos and Mitt Romney called each other jerks, and, hmm, Bernie Sanders wore a KN95 mask. (During a pandemic, no less. Crazy!) But wildest of all was the interaction between first lady Jill Biden and second husband Doug Emhoff, who appeared to accidentally kiss each other straight on the lips while greeting each other before the address began. Or was it an accident? Eh, it was probably an accident. But imagine if it wasn’t!
3. Ron DeSantisWhat goes around (politically motivated accusations perversion) comes around.
Speaking of the 2024 election, which will not be held for another 21 months: It is already in what used to be described as the desperate “mudslinging” phase and is now just called “the baseline condition of any race that Donald Trump is a part of.” On Tuesday, Trump turned the tables on his presumed primary rival Ron DeSantis—whose administration often suggests that its critics are trying to brainwash or molest children—by posting a zero-evidence accusation that DeSantis engaged in sexual misconduct while teaching high school a few decades ago. The next day, DeSantis was asked about the accusation—he didn’t respond directly, but again, there is no evidence it is true—while he was standing between big stacks of diapers (because he apparently wants to cut taxes on diapers). So, that was the 2024 Republican primary this week.
4. James O’KeefeIt’s like getting Al Capone for sandwich evasion.
James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, has made a career out of baiting Democrats and members of the press—in arguably unethical ways—into saying allegedly incriminating things on camera. He’s gotten in trouble for having his associates dress up as telephone repairmen (classic prank), publishing excerpts from a Biden family member’s stolen diary (even more of a classic prank, though arguably defensible as a First Amendment issue), and trying to lure a CNN reporter onto a boat stocked with sex toys (the most classic prank of all). This week, news broke that he is on paid leave from his own organization while its board considers whether to fire him. Why? Not because of all that stuff, but because other employees at Project Veritas have complained to the board that he’s an abusive boss who, among other things, took a sandwich from an “8-month pregnant woman” because he was hungry at a courthouse. (Project Veritas also lost the case that he was at the courthouse to contest.) A modern-day Icarus, brought down by sandwich hubris.
5. Jon TesterRed-state Democrat arbitrage can be a beautiful thing.
Remember the Chinese balloon that floated slowly, but rudely, over our great nation two weeks ago–ish? Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester does! Tester is up for reelection in 2024 in a state that Donald Trump won by 17 points, and he has a fairly standard mainstream-Democrat voting record. It behooves him to find subjects on which he can demonstrate that he is an independent-minded maverick who doesn’t take orders from anyone—and he was quite behooved on Thursday at a hearing about the balloon with Biden administration defense officials. “I don’t want a damn balloon going over the United States when we could’ve taken it down over the Aleutian Islands,” Tester said, issuing a press release with that quote in huge letters in case anyone missed it. Hear that, Montana voters? No one—Republican, Democrat, or People’s Liberation Army—is going to fly a big old balloon over Jon Tester’s cows and mountains without getting an earful about it. (Apparently he gets results, too: News broke Friday afternoon that the U.S. had shot down an unidentified object over Alaska—a new one, we mean—on Biden’s orders.)
6. Anna Paulina LunaNot another Santos, in our opinion.
The Washington Post published a piece on Friday about right-wing Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who is new to Congress. The story is titled “The Making of Anna Paulina Luna,” and its subhead states, “Luna’s sharp turn to the right, her account of an isolated and impoverished childhood, and her embrace of her Hispanic heritage have surprised some friends and family who knew her before her ascent to the U.S. House this year.” According to the article, she didn’t always identify as Hispanic or Republican; she once went by the name Anna Mayerhofer; she may have had more extended-family support growing up than she’s claimed; she made exaggerated claims about being traumatized in a “home invasion”; and she said she was raised as a Messianic Jew, despite the fact that her grandfather served in the Nazi armed forces. The subtext, quickly made into text by others online, was that Luna is our next George Santos–style fraud. But is she really? Contextual material in the piece also confirms the following: Luna is her mother’s last name; her mother is Mexican American; her mother raised Luna largely by herself because her father (whose last name was Mayerhofer) was addicted to drugs; her mother says Luna’s father took her to Messianic Jewish services that he began attending after getting clean; and a police report filed by Luna’s roommate at the time of the so-called invasion states that their apartment was repeatedly entered by an unknown individual who at one point went through the roommate’s desk drawers and left a used condom on the floor. In sum: While Luna does seem to have made some statements that were exaggerated or can’t be confirmed, she is in fact an individual of Mexican descent who grew up under difficult conditions, she has at least some corroboration for her Messianic Judaism claim, and she may well have been a victim of a creepy intrusion into her home. It’s also not that unusual for someone to begin using a different family name or to adopt new political beliefs, particularly when they’re as young as Luna still is. The Surge’s ruling: Luna is NOT Santos. (The actual Santos is still Santos.)
7. Chrissy TeigenGetting some new words into the Congressional Record.
House Republicans have said for some time that one of their top priorities, now that they control Congress’ lower chamber, is investigating the purported collaboration between the liberal deep state and Big Tech to censor and suppress conservatives. At an Oversight Committee hearing about this subject on Wednesday, Democratic Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly elicited an account from a former Twitter employee of an instance in which the company discussed a request from Donald Trump’s White House to take down a derogatory message directed at him by celebrity Chrissy Teigen. Connolly’s point was that Twitter engaged with content moderation requests from both Democrats and Republicans, and also that MAGA Republicans are a little full of it when they go on and on about how seriously they take the principle of free speech. What made the moment especially notable, though, was what Teigen’s tweet said: That Trump was “a pussy ass bitch” for not “tagging” her in his own original tweet about how he didn’t like her husband, the singer John Legend. (Ah, the Trump presidency.) Connolly alluded to Teigen’s tweet without using any profanity himself, but 26-year-old Democratic Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost subsequently prompted the Twitter witness to say the offending words aloud, right there in Congress, in front of God and Jim Jordan and everyone. (Frost, for the record, claims he didn’t realize that the message contained vulgar language. Sure, sure.)