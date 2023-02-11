The Washington Post published a piece on Friday about right-wing Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who is new to Congress. The story is titled “The Making of Anna Paulina Luna,” and its subhead states, “Luna’s sharp turn to the right, her account of an isolated and impoverished childhood, and her embrace of her Hispanic heritage have surprised some friends and family who knew her before her ascent to the U.S. House this year.” According to the article, she didn’t always identify as Hispanic or Republican; she once went by the name Anna Mayerhofer; she may have had more extended-family support growing up than she’s claimed; she made exaggerated claims about being traumatized in a “home invasion”; and she said she was raised as a Messianic Jew, despite the fact that her grandfather served in the Nazi armed forces. The subtext, quickly made into text by others online, was that Luna is our next George Santos–style fraud. But is she really? Contextual material in the piece also confirms the following: Luna is her mother’s last name; her mother is Mexican American; her mother raised Luna largely by herself because her father (whose last name was Mayerhofer) was addicted to drugs; her mother says Luna’s father took her to Messianic Jewish services that he began attending after getting clean; and a police report filed by Luna’s roommate at the time of the so-called invasion states that their apartment was repeatedly entered by an unknown individual who at one point went through the roommate’s desk drawers and left a used condom on the floor. In sum: While Luna does seem to have made some statements that were exaggerated or can’t be confirmed, she is in fact an individual of Mexican descent who grew up under difficult conditions, she has at least some corroboration for her Messianic Judaism claim, and she may well have been a victim of a creepy intrusion into her home. It’s also not that unusual for someone to begin using a different family name or to adopt new political beliefs, particularly when they’re as young as Luna still is. The Surge’s ruling: Luna is NOT Santos. (The actual Santos is still Santos.)