There is now one other candidate in the race besides Donald Trump, and she’s someone who went back on her word that if Trump ran, she wouldn’t. How should Trump respond to Nikki Haley? Well, there’s a difference between what he wants to do and what’s more strategic. What he wants to do, even if Haley is not a particular threat, is to make an example of her—call her names, belittle her, make her regret ever considering running for president. The usual. But it’s also advantageous for him if more candidates enter the race. A third or so of the Republican primary electorate will never leave him, so the more candidates who enter the race, the easier it could be for him to win the nomination with plurality support. He doesn’t want to chase all his competitors away! So how does Trump negotiate these competing impulses? By simply giving into each with equal, contradictory vigor. “The more the merrier,” Trump told Fox News this week. "I want her to follow her heart—even though she made a commitment that she would never run against who she called the greatest president of her lifetime." And then, again: “She should do what she wants to do and not be bound by the fact that she said she would never do it.” Nikki Haley is a great, terrible person. Trump is happy, and mad, that she is entering the fray. He appreciates her, that scumbag liar, and wishes her the best, may she go to hell.