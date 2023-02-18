Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.
Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s newsletter about our wacky politicians, their cuckoo hijinks, and the inexorable march toward death.
It was such a big week for age-related chitchat that we didn’t even have space for an entry about Dianne Feinstein retiring. Who’s old this week? Who’s young? We’ll get into it. We also celebrate the one-year anniversary of the blood feud between Rick Scott and Mitch McConnell, which is still going strong. And will the next president be someone from South Carolina, or just the state of South Carolina itself?
But first: Can Donald Trump have it all?
1. Donald TrumpTo be mean or not to be mean?
There is now one other candidate in the race besides Donald Trump, and she’s someone who went back on her word that if Trump ran, she wouldn’t. How should Trump respond to Nikki Haley? Well, there’s a difference between what he wants to do and what’s more strategic. What he wants to do, even if Haley is not a particular threat, is to make an example of her—call her names, belittle her, make her regret ever considering running for president. The usual. But it’s also advantageous for him if more candidates enter the race. A third or so of the Republican primary electorate will never leave him, so the more candidates who enter the race, the easier it could be for him to win the nomination with plurality support. He doesn’t want to chase all his competitors away! So how does Trump negotiate these competing impulses? By simply giving into each with equal, contradictory vigor. “The more the merrier,” Trump told Fox News this week. "I want her to follow her heart—even though she made a commitment that she would never run against who she called the greatest president of her lifetime." And then, again: “She should do what she wants to do and not be bound by the fact that she said she would never do it.” Nikki Haley is a great, terrible person. Trump is happy, and mad, that she is entering the fray. He appreciates her, that scumbag liar, and wishes her the best, may she go to hell.
2. Nikki HaleyHey, what’s the deal with all these old people in office? You hear about this?
Haley officially launched her campaign this week in her home state of South Carolina. On the policy front, her early offerings are right about where we’d expect: overly contrived in a way that will invite follow-up questions. Consider her call for “mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.” Republican primary voters might first hear this and think, Hell yeah! Joe Biden is senile. There's certainly a bit of a push-off against Trump here, too; the man is 76. There’s a pretty straightforward response for Trump, then, if he decides that this is worth responding to: Do you think he is too old to be president? And since many Republican primary voters are also over 75, might they not like the implication that anyone over that age needs a brain test? Fortunately for Haley, Don Lemon bailed her out from having to answer any real follow-up questions this week.
3. Joe Biden… But seriously, he is old, and Democrats are nervous.
Whether there should be a law requiring Joe Biden to take his brain to an annual emissions inspection is one thing. But the man is 80, even if he doesn’t look a day older than 87. Other leading elected Democrats, while publicly enthusiastic about the prospect of a second Biden term, are terrified in private. They have observed the polls showing that Democratic voters don’t believe Biden should run for a second term, given his age. But what worries them more is what would happen if he stepped aside: Vice President Kamala Harris could become the nominee, and elected Democrats view her chances of winning a general election as … slim. “By simply stating their support for the president’s reelection,” Politico wrote of Democrats’ conundrum this week, “they may be suppressing their misgivings but they’re also avoiding the inevitable follow-up question: Well, are you for the vice president?” The Election of Suppressed Feelings is underway.
4. Tim ScottComposite South Carolina politician for president 2024.
An important question: Is South Carolina getting a little too big for its britches? It is now the first nominating state in the Democratic primary calendar. Its former governor Nikki Haley is running for president. Joe Biden waited until the Chinese balloon was over South Carolina waters before putting on a fun war show to take it out. And it appears that South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who’s been making numerous visits to early states, will soon throw in his hat as well. When asked in a radio interview this week whether there was room for both him and Haley in the presidential race, Scott said, “I bet there’s room for three or four. Certainly, there’s room for two.” The clearest tell we’ve seen from Scott is in the Capitol, where he’s stopped taking reporters’ questions in the hallways. Transitioning into a boring person who doesn’t answer the Surge’s dumb questions is a sure sign someone is running for president.
5. Mitch McConnellHappy anniversary to your feud with Rick Scott!
We cannot believe that one year after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Florida Sen. Rick Scott began feuding, we are still writing about their continued feuding nearly every week. But that’s-a how it goes when they keep giving us the content! As you will recall, Scott became something of a main character in the news after Biden’s State of the Union speech singled out Scott’s plan to regularly sunset all federal legislation—including, necessarily, Medicare and Social Security. Many Republicans in Congress were apoplectic about Biden’s invocation of Scott’s plan. But Scott found no safe harbor in Mitch McConnell. After the State of the Union, McConnell not only called Scott’s plan a “bad idea” but suggested that Scott had put himself in political peril by introducing it. “I think it will be a challenge for him to deal with this in his own reelection in Florida, a state with more elderly people than any other state in America,” McConnell said in a radio interview. It’s not often that you see a Senate party leader publicly gossiping about how screwed one of his senators may be. You especially don’t see that often from Mitch McConnell, who’s never been a big “words” guy. He hates Rick Scott so much! Do we have more to say on this topic? Always …
6. Rick ScottAn update to the plan.
To further celebrate the anniversary of this feud, we’re going full Double Entry on it. On Friday, Scott did what he could have done at any point in the past year: He amended the offending bullet point on his plan. Previously, it had read, “All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.” The new text is a bit of a mouthful, if we’re being honest: “All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years, with specific exceptions of Social Security, Medicare, national security, veterans benefits, and other essential services. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.” Then, in bold: “Note to President Biden, Sen. Schumer, and Sen. McConnell—As you know, this was never intended to apply to Social Security, Medicare, or the US Navy.” In an op-ed accompanying the change, Scott writes, “Since the folks up here”—crooked Washington politicians, we suppose—"are clearly too confused and disingenuous to get it, I’ll put it down in black and white so they can read it, or have someone read it to them.” You show ’em, Rick. This is exactly how the Surge “lays down the law” with the Establishment (our editors) when asked to clarify sentences.
7. Chuck SchumerWhat about Medicaid?
OK, so Republicans agree that they won’t pursue cuts to Medicare and Social Security in their demands for raising the debt ceiling. They’re also unlikely to cut defense spending. In a move that we have seen before, then, Republicans’ budget-cutting emphasis could turn to programs for poor people. As the Washington Post reported this week, Republicans are looking at cuts to food stamps, which need to be reauthorized this year anyway. And as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pointed out in a speech this week, while Republicans insist they won’t touch Medicare or Social Security, they’ve been silent about their designs for a third major mandatory spending program: Medicaid. It’s been only six years, after all, since the legislative effort to “repeal Obamacare,” which, more than anything else, had morphed into a major Medicaid reform bill. “Another critical question remains unanswered and must be addressed,” Schumer asked on the Senate floor. “Are Republicans also going to target Medicaid?” So far, there is not an answer. But as Republicans learned in that 2017 fight—in which they did not pass their bill to “repeal Obamacare”—efforts to cut Medicaid don’t go over particularly well with the public either.