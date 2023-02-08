The Best Bidenisms From the State of the Union

President Joe Biden is known for his folksy rhetoric. His you betchas and c’mon pals, his look busters and geez mans have long been a part of his political appeal, punctuating his speech like it does that of so many other American grandpas. Such 1950s Scranton–inflected grace notes are no small part of why many Democrats refer to him as “Grandpa Joe”—or, unfortunate predecessors aside, “Uncle Joe.”

Tuesday night’s State of the Union address was positively overflowing with such Bidenisms, in both the president’s prepared remarks and his ad libs. We’ve compiled some of our favorites from the State of the Union below.

“Cowboys of the sky.”

President Biden’s guests at the #StateOfTheUnion included Saria Gwin-Maye, an ironworker in Cincinnati who will work on the federally supported revitalization of the Brent Spence Bridge.



Other guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden included the family of Tyre Nichols. pic.twitter.com/Cix8tRNjfY — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 8, 2023

“Let’s finish the job.”

LMAO Sinema and Romney pic.twitter.com/oHKo0Rdern — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 8, 2023

“As my football coach used to say, lots of luck in your senior year.”

Biden: Some members are threatening to repeal the inflation reduction act

*applause from some members*

Biden: That’s ok. As my coach would say “lots of luck in your senior year” pic.twitter.com/dSI5tkjaVq — Acyn (@Acyn) February 8, 2023

“Billion dollar companies have to pay 15 percent, God love ‘em.”

Pres. Biden challenges Congress to pass his proposal for a billionaire minimum tax.



“No billionaire should be paying a lower tax rate than a school teacher or a firefighter.”#SOTU

LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/AKky5iNqLh pic.twitter.com/xcy5yVv3Nq — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2023

“Look I’m a capitalist … the tax system is not fair.”

#STATEOFTHEUNION: President Biden proposes Billionaire Minimum Tax: "I'm a capitalist, but pay your fair share... The tax system is not fair." #SOTU2023 pic.twitter.com/753ssnc5Li — Forbes (@Forbes) February 8, 2023

“Lumber, glass, drywall, fiber optic cables.”

Biden announces a new standard requiring construction materials in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America pic.twitter.com/U2Y5Nie4k8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 8, 2023

“Those are the facts: Check it out. Check it out!”

Republicans groan when Biden points out that Trump blew up the federal budget pic.twitter.com/CwCA7UJDk2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 8, 2023

“We’re tired of being played for suckers”

BIDEN: "Americans are tired of being, we're tired of being played for suckers." pic.twitter.com/uZVh24FtB2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2023

“Give me a break.”

"We're tired of being played for suckers."



President Biden details his "Junk Fee Prevention Act," which targets and lowers hidden fees across multiple industries. pic.twitter.com/LAYGidVfaS — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 8, 2023

“That was part of the deal guys, look it up!”

