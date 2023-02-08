The Slatest

The Best Bidenisms From the State of the Union

“Cowboys of the sky!”

By
U.S. President Joe Biden in front of an American flag.
It was a big night for Bidenisms. Jacquelyn Martin/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is known for his folksy rhetoric. His you betchas and c’mon pals, his look busters and geez mans have long been a part of his political appeal, punctuating his speech like it does that of so many other American grandpas. Such 1950s Scranton–inflected grace notes are no small part of why many Democrats refer to him as “Grandpa Joe”—or, unfortunate predecessors aside, “Uncle Joe.”

Tuesday night’s State of the Union address was positively overflowing with such Bidenisms, in both the president’s prepared remarks and his ad libs. We’ve compiled some of our favorites from the State of the Union below.

“Let’s finish the job.”

“As my football coach used to say, lots of luck in your senior year.”

“Billion dollar companies have to pay 15 percent, God love ‘em.”

“Look I’m a capitalist … the tax system is not fair.”

“Lumber, glass, drywall, fiber optic cables.”

“Those are the facts: Check it out. Check it out!”

“We’re tired of being played for suckers”

“Give me a break.”

“That was part of the deal guys, look it up!”

