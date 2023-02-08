Here’s Our Live Coverage of the State of the Union

Ah, It’s That Time Again: the State of the Union Is Tonight

Come watch with us at 9 p.m. EST.

Once again it’s the State of the Union address, in which the president reflects on the year that was and sets goals for the year that will be. No line from the speech, written and edited over weeks and months and delivered to a joint session of Congress, will be remembered by 2 p.m. the following afternoon. And yet!

Advertisement

Many variables hang in the air. How will President Biden approach the biggest legislative challenge this year: raising the debt limit? On what issues will he pretend the administration can work with the new House Republican majority? What kind of disruptions or practical jokes do the likes of Reps. Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert have in mind? And despite recent successes, is the Global War on Balloons (GWOB) …winnable? Watch this space for answers. —Jim Newell

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Dispatch from the War on Balloons

How long will this brief détente last?

After several days of bitterly partisan balloon rancor, there’s been some pre-State of the Union movement toward bipartisan balloon comity in D.C., Politico reported late Monday.

Advertisement

Some House Republicans had been planning a resolution condemning Biden’s purportedly weak response to the Chinese weather* (*spying) balloon that floated across the country last week, the Beltway publication said, but have been convinced by cooler heads within the caucus to pivot toward language targeted at the Chinese government instead. There is, apparently, some hope that Democrats will vote for such a measure as well.

But will this atmosphere of aisle-crossing harmony survive the night? Especially given the chance it presents to the GOP’s far-right to heckle the president, in person, about some alleged connection between the balloon and his son Hunter that they read about on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Facebook page? —Ben Mathis-Lilley

Advertisement

What Special Guests Are Invited Tonight?

Tyre Nichols’ parents, the man who disarmed the Monterey Park shooter, and a Philly bus driver who stopped a carjacking are among the guests lawmakers have invited to attend tonight’s address. Shirin Ali has more details on tonight’s guest list here.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Will Do the Official GOP Rebuttal

A symbolic choice for the clapback portion of the evening.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders will issue the Republican rebuttal to tonight’s State of the Union tonight—a symbolic choice that shows the power of former President Trump’s continued influence over the GOP, even after he basically ensured the party’s failures in last year’s midterm elections.

As one of the former president’s press secretaries, Sanders enjoys the dubious distinction of not just surviving the Trump White House without eliciting the former President’s wrath (a rarity), but thriving afterward. After a brief stint on cable news, she was elected governor of Arkansas last fall—proof, according to Politico, that there do exist some Trump-world associates who “could hitch themselves to Donald Trump, accumulate power in the process and, ultimately, outlive the most unsavory parts of the association.” Indeed, she managed to win her gubernatorial election without ever having run a campaign before. Read more here. —Molly Olmstead

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Does Biden Seem 80?

Or is he getting away with appearing somehow closer to 75?

The big subtext of tonight is somewhat awkward to talk about, but I would argue we have to: How old does the president really seem? Joe Biden became the first-ever president to turn 80 while in office last November, and he’s certainly been trying to downplay it (the White House didn’t even really host a party). He still has yet to announce whether he is running for president again, but tonight he will almost certainly attempt to make a case for himself. If he does run again, he would reach 86 years old before he would leave office (by a few months, but still).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michelle Goldberg has been beating the Biden-should-step down drum for some time now, and in a column today she observes: “There’s a rift in the Democratic Party about whether this is wise for an 80-year-old to do. Democratic officials are largely on board, at least publicly, but the majority of Democratic voters are not.” Even though the president enjoys a high approval rating among Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents (at 78 percent), 58 percent want a new candidate for 2024.

Despite Biden’s reluctance to publicly celebrate his 80th, Slate took the opportunity to do a deep dive into the situation at hand, including interviewing other 80-year-olds, who had a lot of thoughts about the matter but seemed generally supportive of their peer’s attempt to stay in office. We also checked in with some experts, who explained that men who make it to 80 tend to live another 8.7 years after that. It seems likely he will stay with us through a second term—but is that equivalent to having the energy needed to perform the job? His performance tonight might give us a little insight. —Susan Matthews