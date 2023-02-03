Want more quizzes? We’re not clowning around with this one.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is associate editor and Outward podcast co-host J. Bryan Lowder.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Lowder? Good luck!

Get the News Quiz in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Marie Kondo, the Queen of Decluttering, says she has “kind of given up” on tidying up.

America needs you, Marie Kondo! Teach the president how to properly organize classified documents and spark joy in all of us. A thing of beauty, the Slate News Quiz is a joy forever.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.