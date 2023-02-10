Want more quizzes? Holy smokes! This one is hard.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is senior editor Sam Adams.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Adams? Good luck!

A Swiss baker earned a Guinness World Record by creating the world’s largest wearable dress made out of cake. You can eat it for dessert, but you must first finish Lady Gaga’s meat dress. How can you have any cake if you don’t eat yer meat? If you don’t find this week’s Slate News Quiz to be a challenge, I’ll eat my hat.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.