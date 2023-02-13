Can We Just Cool It With the Balloon Panic, Already?

The month after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a jittery nation was told that someone was mailing anthrax-laden envelopes to members of Congress and the media. Reports began to flood into my White House office about incidents across the country in which suspicious white powder had been discovered. Police and fire departments were creating “containment zones” and decontaminating groups of people by stripping them down to their underwear and spraying them with high-pressure fire hoses. Schools, airports, and government buildings were being evacuated.

Advertisement

Almost all of the white powder was sugar. Some was Cremora, a powdered non-dairy coffee creamer. A few cases involved baby powder. I wanted to have the federal government tell everyone to just chill, but we had to be less direct, more subtle. Eventually everyone calmed down, but these were tense days with a nation on edge and many people inconvenienced, scared unnecessarily, and even hosed down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Almost exactly a year later, an assassin began driving around metropolitan Washington, D.C., shooting from hidden positions and killing people seemingly at random. Everyone living within the Capital Beltway was frightened. Police repeated for the public a witness statement that a white panel truck or step van with ladders was seen in the vicinity of one of the assassinations. Immediately, police began pulling over white trucks with ladders and interrogating the drivers, often at gunpoint. There turned out to be thousands of white vans in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One such white van with ladders drove slowly up my street. The two men inside scanned the neighborhood. As I sat on my porch, they drove by and looked at me. At the end of the block they stopped for a minute, then began a slow U-turn. I went inside and grabbed my government-issued sidearm. I slid a round into the chamber and went back out onto the porch, hiding the gun under a newspaper. As the van drew closer, a neighbor waved it down. The two men in the van were house painters looking for my neighbor’s street number.

Days later Maryland state police arrested the snipers. The vehicle that they had used for their weekslong reign of terror turned out to be a blue Chevrolet Caprice sedan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flush with new Homeland Security funds in the early 2000s, New York City placed radiation detectors at traffic chokepoints to detect a terrorist trying to bring in “a dirty bomb,” a nuclear weapon. The detection device’s alarms went off repeatedly in the first few days of operation, causing police to swarm, SWAT teams to don spacesuits, and traffic jams to snarl the already jammed streets. Hospitals, it seemed, regularly moved radioactive material involved in X-rays and cancer treatment. Also, certain countertops excited the detection devices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Years earlier the nation had been traumatized by the large-scale terrorist bombing in Oklahoma City which killed 168 people and wounded hundreds more. The bomb had been an explosives-laden 18-wheel tractor-trailer. FBI and ATF agents began immediately to apply their forensic skills to determine where the explosives had been acquired. Days later the FBI reported to me that a large amount of explosives had been stolen from multiple locations around the country since the attack. The bureau feared more truck bombs, perhaps targeting the White House. The Secret Service director and I told President Bill Clinton that we needed to close Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House to all vehicular traffic. He agreed and it has been closed ever since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of my fellow team members on the National Security Council staff then thought to ask the ATF for historical data on explosives thefts. That information made clear that we were actually in a bit of a trough, trending through a period of relatively low volume of explosives theft. The week after the bombing had been especially low. There was, ATF explained, a thriving black market in which criminals stole explosives from construction sites and mines and then sold it to other construction operations and mines at less than market rate.

Explaining this phenomenon years later to my graduate students at Harvard, most of whom lived in lower-quality housing in Cambridge and Somerville, I asked them what they would conclude if they got up at 3 a.m., walked into the kitchen, turned on the light, and discovered cockroaches there for the first time. Would they think that the detestable bugs had started to infest their apartments? Most students said yes, at first. Upon reflection, they admitted that there have probably always been cockroaches in those apartments. Most students had just never made 3 a.m. trips to the cupboard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I tell these stories to make a few points relative to balloons. Occasionally something happens to draw our attention to a phenomenon that we had not been looking at before. When that happens, we sometimes see what looks like a lot of threatening activity that is part of a new pattern, an emerging threat. Actually, what we are seeing had been going on for a while and was perhaps normal; we just were not looking.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which has been around for 65 years now, believes that the shoot-down over Canada over the weekend was the first time the command’s forces had ever engaged in a shoot-down. A NORAD official also admitted that following the first Chinese balloon shoot-down, they had changed their “filters.” No, not oil filters on their jets—NORAD altered the algorithm rules they use to sort through the mounds of radar returns they get every day. Previously some things were just labeled as unidentified and, since they appeared to pose no threat, ignored.

As with spilled sugar, white vans with ladders, stolen explosives, radioactive medical waste, and cockroaches in student apartments, I suspect we will soon learn that there have been many things floating around in the sky for years. Soon, we will all become experts of the balloon phenomenon and we will be less panicked, at least until the next phenomenon on which we are not expert pops into the public’s awareness.