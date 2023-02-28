The Claremont Sheriffs Fellows Just Keep Getting Creepier

This past November, some of the most controversial sheriffs from around the country gathered for a week at a luxury waterfront hotel in Huntington Beach, California, for what is becoming an annual ritual: the Claremont Institute’s Sheriffs Fellowship. For the past two years, the MAGA-aligned think tank has hosted a choice selection of county sheriffs as honored fellows to fill their minds with frothy far-right intellectualism, hoping these humble, heavily armed servants will return home newly emboldened to implement proto-authoritarian policies in their local communities. The 2022 class of Claremont Sheriffs Fellows are perhaps even more frightening in their personal ideology than those of two years ago.

The acceptance letter for the eight 2022 Claremont Institute Sheriffs Fellows thanked each one for “uphold[ing] the very foundation of western civilization,” while also promising a $1,200 travel stipend and $1,500 honorarium. On the last evening of the six-day training session, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, a possible Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Arizona next year and a 2021 Claremont Sheriffs Fellow, received a John Wayne statuette for what Claremont called the American Sheriff Award as part of a closing reception and dinner.

For the 2022 Sheriffs Fellowship, Claremont opted not to post the names of the honored sheriffs online, which differs from the public recognition granted as part of every other Claremont fellowship. Because sheriffs are elected officials and draw a salary from the state, though, public records requests obtained by American Oversight, a nonpartisan, nonprofit transparency watchdog organization, produced the Claremont schedule and list of fellows. The principal change from the 2021 curriculum was an increased focus on guns and the premise of a near-unlimited right for Americans to own them.

The only sheriff to publicly announce his fellowship was Dar Leaf of Barry County, Michigan, who forwarded his acceptance letter to Richard Mack, the founder and ex-president of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, the day he got it and appeared on Sam Bushman’s radio show Liberty Roundtable. (Bushman is currently the CEO of CSPOA and its national operations director.) Leaf was an understandable choice for the fellowship, given his pre-fellowship radicalism.

In May of 2020, Leaf appeared onstage at an anti-mask rally with at least one of the militia members who was later prosecuted for an attempted plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat. After the 2020 election, Leaf was one of the first sheriffs who claimed widespread voter fraud. Even though his county voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump, the sheriff sent an investigator to demand that local election officials submit their voting machines for a forensic examination. He is now himself the subject of a state investigation for tampering with voting tabulators.

Leaf’s responses to the questionnaire illuminate the types of people Claremont recruits. In his essay responses, Leaf writes that “the Civil Rights Act is racist,” elections have been “infiltrated by foreign governments,” and Davos and the World Economic Forum is “the central threat to our constitution and limited government.” Leaf’s paranoid fantasy continues: “This form of government is communism on steroids,” he writes. “The goal …? The New world Order.”

Leaf was not the only sheriff who had menaced the basic functions of America’s democratic elections. He was joined by Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes of Arizona. Before his fellowship, Rhodes had already become well known for meeting with a local Oath Keepers group, the Yavapai County Preparedness Team, which claimed that the sheriff had given it permission to assemble small militias to oversee ballot drop boxes during the 2022 midterms. Rhodes’ office later clarified that the sheriff did not approve this scheme, and it was dropped in light of critical press.

One notable shift between the 2021 fellowship and last year’s was a revised curriculum that dropped some heady philosophical readings and replaced it with homework on guns and immigrants. This year’s reading packet includes the texts of the Supreme Court decisions in District of Columbia v. Heller, McDonald v. Chicago, and New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which, read together, reflect a progression of decisions refining a theory for an individual right to own firearms. These were packaged with a disquisition on the Second Amendment by David Raney, a history professor at Hillsdale College, who also led the session. Raney’s work seeks to find historical precedent for the disputed notion that the individual right to possess firearms is explicitly required by the Constitution. He writes, “[The Founding Fathers] recognized that this right was an extension of the natural rights enshrined in the Declaration of Independence (the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness).” Indeed, according to Raney, it is not just that guns are permitted for the Constitution; rather, they are “a vital part of the Western tradition for millennia and … our birthright as a free people.”

The second new addition was a dedicated session called “Immigration & National Security,” led by Michael Anton, Brian Kennedy, and Kyle Shideler. The readings include an op-ed by Shideler as well as a book by Kennedy, Communist China’s War Inside America. Kennedy has proposed that the COVID-19 pandemic was part of China’s “war” against the United States, further writing that China provided inside intelligence and funding to Black Lives Matter and antifa as part of this master plan. Shideler is also deeply critical of Black Lives Matter, while Anton is most famous for publishing the rabidly authoritarian and anti-immigrant 2016 tract “The Flight 93 Election,” which argued that conservatives needed to rally around Trump’s candidacy.

It is also notable that this year, there was substantial overlap between the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association and the Claremont fellows. Leaf is a member of the CSPOA board. Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage of New Mexico, another fellow, was named a “top constitutional sheriff in America” by the American Police Officers Alliance, a group linked to the CSPOA founder.

It’s also fascinating to see which fellows did not attend this year’s conference. Sheriff Gary Long of Butts County, Georgia, was locally infamous for being ordered by a judge to remove signs warning trick-or-treaters that he had put up in the front lawns of people on the sex offender registry. Long told me he did not attend the Huntington event. Sheriff Keith Korenek of Texas, who told me he did not attend because of illness, is on a list of sheriffs who attended a CSPOA training over the past two years.

Ultimately, not much appeared to have changed from the 2021 to the 2022 Claremont Sheriffs Fellowship, from the radical curriculum to the frontline sheriffs implementing it in local communities. Among the small number of changes, though, was an addition of a poem to the section that in 2021 was titled “The Sexual Revolution and Feminism” and in 2022 was “Sexual Politics in America.” That poem—“Annus Mirabilis,” by the English poet Philip Larkin—opens, “Sexual intercourse began / In nineteen sixty-three,” and ends, “So life was never better than / In nineteen sixty-three.”

It’s clearly a time period cherished by many Claremont Sheriffs Fellows and one that they are sadly trying to take the rest of us back to.