Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, whose capacity for absorbing cringe expanded when Sen. Richard Blumenthal made a Taylor Swift pun.





This week, we check in on Kevin McCarthy’s efforts to boot a few Democrats off committees, which are running into trouble in one case. (In Adam Schiff’s case, though, it’s money in the bank.) George Santos is either attempting a cunning PR strategy of laughing at himself or succumbing to an anxiety spiral, another former vice president was busted keeping classified docs as bathroom reading material, and Senate Democrats responded with a resounding “tra-la-la” to questions about their Arizona Senate endorsement.





Let us begin, though, with a look at the ambitions of Kevin McCarthy’s bestest friend in the whole wide world.