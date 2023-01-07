Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, which, after dozens of ballots, has settled on a Coalition Surge of four writers.





We spent more hours in the House this week than we have in … [workshops endless jokes roping in the Fox medical drama House] … several years. This week’s edition will be heavily focused on the extended melee for the speaker’s gavel, but we also fit in a little space for everyone’s favorite Dynamic Duo, Debbie Stabenow and the dead pope.





We’re going to start with Bakersfield’s finest, who’s ever-so-close to his dream job as janitor of hell.