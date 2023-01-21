Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, coming to you live from the World Economic Forum in Davos. So much exciting stuff happening here!





Ah, if only. We’re actually here in dumb Washington, D.C., while it’s both chambers of Congress who are at Davos. In their stead, we take a look at the latest skirmishes ahead of the One Vote That Matters this year (raising the debt ceiling). The Supreme Court gives up looking for the Dobbs leaker, as its sleuths were unable to decrypt the alias “Schmamuel Schmalito”; the Oversight Committee loads up on chuckleheads; and the 2024 Indiana Senate race is already disgusting (in a good way).





Let’s start, however, with the New York Democratic Party doing its best impression of the Titanic.