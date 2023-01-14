Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly politics newsletter that has been huffin’ gas flames all week to stick it to Joe Biden! We maybe have cancer now, hell yeah!!





(For what is essentially an extended Surge entry of Stove-ghazi content, we direct you here.)





The House of Representatives is settling in after last week’s tumultuous speaker’s vote and is getting down to the people’s business of stripping Fox News’ favorite villains from their committee assignments. George Santos can win a volleyball league championship at a college he didn’t even attend, but can he keep a House seat? PLUS: Financial apocalypse is coming sooner than you think and no one has a plan for it, hooray.





Let’s begin, though, with a look at the second consecutive president to be caught keeping classified documents near his 1980s Playboy stash.