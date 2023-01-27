Want more quizzes? Pull up a chair for this week’s trivia quiz.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is Nitish Pahwa, an associate writer for business and tech.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Pahwa? Good luck!

Get the Slate Quiz in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

First, classified documents are found at Mar-a-Lago. Then, more turned up in Joe Biden’s garage. And even more were discovered in Mike Pence’s home. Why, I bet if the FBI looks hard enough, they may even find classified documents in the White House! This week’s Slate News Quiz has been declassified for your protection.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.