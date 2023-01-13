Want more quizzes? We have an uncanny feeling you’ll enjoy this one.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is news editor Braden Goyette.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Goyette? Good luck!

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.

Which congressman said, “A guy like me should never be allowed to get in here in the first place. I know that!”? George Santos, right? No way! It was Jefferson Smith in the movie Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. As the saying goes, the opposite of progress is George Santos. See what progress you can make in this week’s Slate News Quiz.