At least 10 people were killed and at least another 10 injured when a gunman opened fire late Saturday night at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, police officials said.

Here is what we know about the mass shooting:

• The shooter opened fire at a ballroom dance studio at about 10:22 p.m. local time, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Captain Andrew Meyer. Officials pronounced 10 people dead at the scene of the crime. The remaining were taking to area hospitals, with some in critical condition.

• The gunman remains at large, and little information has been released about him or the gun he used. The Los Angeles Times reported that a law enforcement source said the shooter had used a “high powered assault rifle at close range.”

• The shooting happened near the site of a Lunar New Year’s celebration. The Los Angeles Times reports that tens of thousands of people had gathered in the area earlier in the day. Monterey Park, located east of L.A., was the first city “in the continental United States to have a majority of residents with Asian ancestry,” according to the New York Times. Today, the city is 65 percent Asian American. Police said they did not know enough to call the shooting a targeted effort, nor did they know if it would be ruled a hate crime. “We will look at every angle,” Meyer said.

• This was the 33rd mass shooting of 2023, according to statistics collected by the Gun Violence Archive.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll update as we learn more information.