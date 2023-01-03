The majority of members of the House of Representatives, whose new term began Tuesday, are now Republicans! That’s great for Republicans, in theory. In practice, here’s what’s happening.

• California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, previously the chamber’s minority leader, is being prevented from becoming speaker of the House because a large handful of members affiliated with the far-right “House Freedom Caucus” are refusing to vote for him. (He needs to win a majority of all votes in the chamber to take the position.)

Advertisement

• This is causing Democrats to literally “break out the popcorn.” Har, har.

About to go to the House Floor. pic.twitter.com/81QVxmbHBb — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 3, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

• In a caucus meeting, McCarthy spoke to Republicans and reportedly said in essence that he is tired of a few wackos being pains in the butt about his potential speakership—especially because they have no plausible candidate of their own and have already exhausted the actionable demands they have of him.

• Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the wackos in question, responded to McCarthy’s remarks by calling them “bullshit.”

• Freedom Caucus–affiliated Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry clarified that he doesn’t like McCarthy because he has supported spending bills in the past, which is to say that McCarthy—a leader in government—has previously eventually voted “yes” on budget bills that were necessary to maintain the operations of government.

Advertisement

• In the early afternoon, a speaker vote was held. Nineteen Republicans chose not to vote for McCarthy, which means he was 15 votes short of what he needed. A second ballot will now be held, after which … there could be more votes, or the House could vote to recess, or … hey, no one really knows, because this is the first time in 100 years that a speaker hasn’t been selected on the first ballot!

• Also, it was the first day of school for New York Republican George Santos, who has been exposed as a serial fabricator since winning election in November, but says he intends to serve his term—and has not faced any pressure from within his party not to do so. Santos, who is the subject of check-fraud charges in Brazil, walked on over to his new office in the Longworth building, but then turned around when he saw that it was surrounded by members of the press. He went then to the House floor and sat in the back row. No one sat next to him, presumably because they do not want to be caught in a Brazilian police dragnet. (Santos voted for McCarthy.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

• The reason that Santos is not yet “New York Rep. George Santos” is that the formal swearing-in of members doesn’t happen until a speaker is chosen. To reiterate, this has yet to happen, and may not happen for some time, because a crucial number of Republicans object to the election of a speaker who has, in the past, voted against shutting down the government indefinitely.

• All of the House Democrats voted for New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. (Jeffries is almost certainly not going to become speaker. Even in the fantastical scenarios being speculated about in the press, the only way Democrats would be able to convince swing-district Republicans to break from their party would be by supporting a compromise candidate—e.g., a “Republican” who’s been critical of Donald Trump and supported the Jan. 6 committee, like Liz Cheney or outgoing Michigan Rep. Fred Upton. Bear in mind that one does not legally have to be a member of the House to be its speaker; bear in mind also that every previous speaker has, in fact, been a member.)

In sum, it’s been a day for much disagreement. But one point the Freedom Caucus Republican faction and the McCarthy “establishment” Republican faction agree on is that it is acceptable for a fugitive from Brazilian justice who lied to voters about his entire educational and work history to serve as a member. The 118th edition of United States democracy is off to a terrific start! I’m being sarcastic.