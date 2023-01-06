It Will Be Over Soon, They Said. “Good Things Are Coming,” They Said.

On Thursday, the third day of the new, unorganized proto-Congress, Kevin McCarthy lost his 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th votes for the House speakership before the chamber adjourned for the night. McCarthy’s vote total fell from 201 to 200 over the course of the day. But nothing to see here. If you take the word of McCarthy and his allies, it’s all falling into place. Soon.

“We’re going to go in here, we’re going to vote, nothing’s going to change,” McCarthy told reporters before entering the chamber at the beginning of votes on Thursday, “but what we’re doing is having really good progress and conversation.”

Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, predicted we’d “see some movement in the next 24 hours.”

“Good things are coming,” Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the most surprisingly staunch McCarthy ally of this saga tweeted Thursday afternoon. “Hold a little longer.”

Just give it a little more time.

By early Thursday evening, McCarthy was at least on the verge of a deal to pick up some of the 20 dissidents. This crew, led by Texas Rep. Chip Roy among others, was negotiating with McCarthy and his team throughout the day on further rules changes after an offer McCarthy made Wednesday evening wasn’t good enough.

Most of the rule changes under discussion fall under the same umbrella: They would weaken the speaker’s grip over the chamber, either by limiting the number of allies he has on the powerful Rules Committee, limiting the speaker’s ability to ram bloated spending bills through the chamber, or by making it easier to oust the speaker should he stray from Freedom Caucus dogma.

One senior member of the Democratic rank-and-file seemed downright saddened by McCarthy’s giveaways, and the looming giveaways to come.

“I think what we’re seeing is the incredibly shrinking speakership in terms of all the deals that are being made and the rest,” California Rep. Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday afternoon. “And that’s most unfortunate.”

Pelosi was also asked whether Democrats would ever step in to bail out McCarthy.

“No.”

If this deal goes through and brings along many of the dissidents who’ve been dissenting in good faith to extract process and policy concessions, that’s progress. It would still leave more than enough members, though, who are opposing McCarthy for other reasons.

Some members just want bigger roles for themselves. Maryland Rep. Andy Harris, for example, was reportedly seeking the chairmanship of the Appropriations subcommittee in control of health spending, one of the biggest pots of money Congress controls. (Alabama Rep. Robert Aderholt, who’s in line to take that position, told me that allowing members to cut in line for committee gavels, such as his, would constitute crossing a “red line.” Understandable.)

Virginia Rep. Bob Good simply hates Kevin McCarthy. “You don’t ever have to ask me again if I’m a no,” he told reporters Thursday. “I will never vote for Kevin McCarthy.”

Montana (Maryland?) Rep. Matt Rosendale, who got into an argument on the floor with Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, still says he won’t vote for anyone who’s been in leadership over the last decade. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert have burnt any and all bridges back to McCarthy. And Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs reiterated Wednesday night and Thursday that he was a “hard no.”

McCarthy’s strategy is to cut his deal with the softer noes and then pressure enough of the slimmer group of remaining holdouts to fall in line. Those firmest Not Kevins aren’t even being invited to the negotiating meetings anymore. On Wednesday night, as he was leaving the Capitol, I had asked Biggs whether he thought he was being frozen out.

“Yeah, I suppose so, maybe,” he said. “You know, I’m not going to say I wasn’t invited to one of the meetings. It’s just, there was some miscommunication that several of us weren’t given the time and location. I ultimately got the location but not the time.”

Will the pressure work? Will having not just the 203 (er, 200) members who’ve voted with McCarthy every time, plus the flipped dissidents, plus Donald Trump, plus an increasingly pissed conservative media, all pressuring you to get it over with, actually work? This appears to be the final question of McCarthy’s speakership bid.

As the day dragged on into the 11th ballot, I was sitting outside the House chamber when New York Rep.-elect George Santos, the infamous resume fabricator, was walking by in conversation with another member. The only words I overheard him say were, “You can’t make this crap up.”

It was time to go home.