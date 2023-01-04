How Much More of This Can Kevin McCarthy Take?

After a second day of three failed votes, the House of Representatives remained speakerless, memberless, and without rules on Wednesday evening. The mood in the chamber has moved from fascinated, to bored, to salty and sarcastic. The next stage could be heavy drinking, which could lead to brawling. There is an overriding sense that this needs to end, soon.

That means Kevin McCarthy, who dropped out of the speaker’s race in 2015, but this time has vowed to stick around for as many ballots as it takes, needs to start making hard decisions—or have them made for him.

Republican leaders had hoped to begin the day with a vote to adjourn: That would have spared them another afternoon of televised incompetence as they sought a path forward. But when the session began at noon, the fourth speaker vote began immediately. There weren’t even enough votes to adjourn. Both Democrats and some of the 20 Republicans opposing McCarthy wanted to see the point made over, and over, and over again that McCarthy did not have the votes.

Over the course of three votes, in which the dissenters lined up each time behind Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, the only changed vote was Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz, who switched her vote from McCarthy to present. McCarthy’s total support, from the first ballot through the sixth, has fallen from 203 votes to 201. Republican holdouts were entirely unmoved by former President Trump’s reaffirmed support for McCarthy Wednesday morning. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, in a nominating speech for Donalds, even addressed Trump’s endorsement head-on.

“Even having my favorite president call us and tell us we need to knock this off, I think it actually needs to be reversed,” Boebert said, looking directly at McCarthy seated about 10 feet away. “The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, Sir, you do not have the votes and it’s time to withdraw.” Democrats, who have taken to the old classroom murmur of “oOoOoh” many times this week, were beside themselves. McCarthy smiled.

It was a rare one. The smile McCarthy wore in the old days of speaker balloting (Tuesday) had mostly dissipated on Wednesday. What can he do?

Consider that McCarthy has oriented every moment of his life for the last seven years towards becoming speaker. He’s embraced Trump, fallen out of favor with Trump (after Trump’s words inspired a siege on his workplace), and gone on down to Mar-a-Lago to beg for forgiveness. He put in his time as majority leader under Speaker Paul Ryan and as minority leader for the last four years. He raised hundreds of millions of dollars to win back the House, and won it. If there was something he could give the holdouts within reason to get their votes, he would do it.

But what do they want? Some of them, like Virginia Rep. Bob Good or Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale, explicitly want someone who is not Kevin McCarthy to serve as speaker. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly wants to leapfrog others to a subcommittee chairmanship on the Armed Services Committee. I asked South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman to name the change that could bring him to throw his support behind McCarthy.

“One of the things is, is he willing to shut the government down rather than raise the debt ceiling?” Norman said. I noted that the consequence of not raising the debt ceiling is default, not a government shutdown. He said that that’s why “you need to be planning out now what path you’re gonna take now, to trim government.”

Refusing to raise the debt ceiling is not a realistic concession. It’s a fantasy. This is what McCarthy is dealing with.

So what are McCarthy’s options if there are no more concessions to break the impasse, and even the combined pressure from fellow members, the press, and Donald Trump isn’t moving the rebels?

He could turn to an untapped pool of 212 votes out there called “the House Democratic Caucus” to try and strike a deal. Democrats could ask for some concessions in order to put McCarthy over the top—better committee ratios, perhaps gavels for a few committees, joint subpoena power, some sort of agreement on the debt ceiling. But as Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee, one of Democrats’ top vote-counters, told me, these deals are easy to come up “conceptually” but trickier to work out “in practicality.” Besides, he said, there’s another demand Democrats would probably make in exchange for their votes: “A different candidate for speaker.”

Someone more moderate?

“Someone more trustworthy.”

In other words, McCarthy will either need to pull a rabbit out of a hat soon or make the decision to step aside. Some McCarthy supporters have already begun the inevitable float of Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s name as a replacement should this go much longer. It’s far from a sure thing that Scalise could lock up the votes, though. But his candidacy would meet one of the dissidents’ key criteria: It would come after they’d collected a scalp.