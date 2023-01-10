The Most Sweeping Changes Kevin McCarthy Just Made to House Rules

In their first major vote since installing a speaker late Friday night, House Republicans passed a package of rules to govern the body on Monday night, 220 to 213.

It was the side agreements, though—the deals Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with hardliners to resolve last week’s impasse that were not in the rules package—that caused the most angst before the vote.

The most high-profile concession on the books was a restoration of a motion to vacate the chair—essentially a no-confidence vote in the speaker—to its pre-Pelosi status quo. This puts McCarthy under pressure to hew to the Freedom Caucus line right out of the gate.

When Pelosi regained the speakership in 2019, she changed that rule, allowing only a party leader or a majority of a party to try to oust the speaker. McCarthy would have liked to have kept that kind of job security. But the Freedom Caucus forced his hand, and McCarthy restored the old rule, which empowers any single member to force such a vote, and call his job into question.

To save face, McCarthy’s allies have been saying that this concession merely restores the rule to the way it was prior to Pelosi’s second four-year stint as speaker. That is true, but it misses some important context: This rule was a loaded gun sitting around for decades waiting for someone to pick it up. Then-Rep. Mark Meadows finally did in 2015, eventually leading to Speaker John Boehner’s retirement.

McCarthy will now take over a more radical and narrower majority than Boehner had; the gun has been reloaded; and there’s recent precedent for it having been used. For those who forced McCarthy into making all sorts of side agreements last week, this is their ultimate accountability mechanism to ensure he follows through.

A couple of the major side agreements McCarthy reportedly agreed to include giving hardline Freedom Caucus members a critical three seats on the Rules Committee, and passing a 2024 budget capped at levels lower than 2022. Again, these aren’t in the rules package. They’re in a written gentlemen’s agreement, somewhere, that Punchbowl News devilishly described as the “secret three-page addendum.”

We don’t know what else is in this mysterious codex. It’s secret! But the elements of the McCarthy deal with holdouts that would probably give most gave Republican swing-district members, defense hawks, and appropriators heartburn would be found in the Secret Three-Page Addendum. Already, there’s concern that one agreement—capping spending at 2022 levels—would necessarily lead to defense cuts. (Members who negotiated the deal, like Texas Rep. Chip Roy, argue that the caps can be met by going after non-defense discretionary spending alone. But there are plenty of Republicans who don’t want to cut domestic spending that much.)

That prompted Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, for one, to declare himself a “no” on the rules package over the weekend. He was also worried about the restored motion to vacate the chair.

“I don’t want to see us every two months be in lockdown,” Gonzales told Fox News of the possibility of recurring speaker elections every time McCarthy angers, say, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. Gonzales was the only Republican to vote no.

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace had been undecided on the package heading into Monday, wanting more information on the “backroom deals” McCarthy cut with the holdouts. She was a “yes” in the end, but warned against backroom deals after she voted.

What may leaders have told these members who had concerns about the rules, or the Secret Three-Page Addendum? Perhaps to go along with all the tough talk about cuts for now, because they’ll ultimately be dead-on-arrival in the Senate, and then a real bipartisan deal will be cut.

Promising one side dramatic spending cuts and the other side that those cuts will never really happen: A guidebook for American legislative leadership.

And now, for a slew of other things in the rules package that caught our eye.

• It weakens the Office of Congressional Ethics.

• Proxy voting is gone.

• It establishes a Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic to look into, among other things, the “Federal Government’s funding of gain-of-function research.” (These are the dudes that will harangue Anthony Fauci.) It also tees up a vote to establish the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which is expected to be Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan’s perch from which to go after the FBI.

• It requires the Congressional Budget Office to offer a so-called “dynamic” score of major legislation, i.e. to “incorporate the budgetary effects of changes in economic output, employment, capital stock, and other macroeconomic variables resulting from such legislation” into its score. They want CBO to make tax cuts look cheaper.

• It revokes House floor privileges from territorial governors and the mayor of Washington D.C.

• It restores the “Holman rule,” which allows individual members to use the appropriations process to cut the salaries or staff positions of federal workers at specific agencies. In other words, they may just go after the jobs of individuals who are villains in the MAGA cinematic universe. (Another good moment to reiterate that all of this legislation will slam into a wall called the Senate.)

• It attempts to enforce “single-subject bills.” Conservatives get angry at the way leaders logroll disparate pieces of legislation in order to sneak its more controversial components across the finish line. The requirement itself, though, reads as somewhat porous, requiring bill sponsors to merely submit for the record “a statement setting forth the single subject of the bill or joint resolution.” Just say it’s about “politics stuff,” like I tell my editor.

• It bars former members (or their spouses) who are lobbyists from using the House gym, a steamy haunt for corruption.

With their rules and a pathway to restoring American fiscal sanity in place, Republicans immediately turned to pass their first big policy item of the new Congress: Defunding Democrats’ recent expansion of IRS enforcement. Republicans’ bill would add $114 billion to the debt.