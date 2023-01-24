What We Know About the Half Moon Bay Shooting

On Monday afternoon, a gunman opened fire at two separate agriculture sites in the seaside town of Half Moon Bay, California, killing seven people. Chunli Zhao, 67, is the suspected gunman. He has been arrested and is in police custody. It is the second mass shooting to happen in the state in just three days.

Law enforcement were notified of gunfire around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, about 30 miles south of San Francisco. According to CNN, the shooter targeted a mushroom farm, where at least four people were shot, and then a trucking facility, about a mile away, where at least three people were shot. In total, seven people were found dead, while one was found with life-threatening injuries. Authorities also said children who had just come home from school witnessed the shooting.

Many of the victims are believed to be farm workers. A family reunification center was set up nearby for those displaced by the shootings. On Monday night, there were about 30 to 40 people there, according to the LA Times.

Zhao, the suspected gunman, was found sitting in his car at the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office substation at about 4:40 p.m. A semiautomatic handgun, the weapon believed to have been used in the shootings, was also found in his car. Authorities believe he is responsible for both shootings, driving from one location to the next. A motive is not yet clear. Authorities said he is a resident of Half Moon Bay.

Two days earlier, Monterey Park also experienced a mass shooting at a dance studio that killed 11 people and wounded several others. The shooter, Huu Can Tran, was also found in his car, but died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both Tran and Zhao are older than most mass shooters in the U.S., who on average are 34-years-old—Tran was 72 years old.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll update as we learn more information.