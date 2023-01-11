Fact-Check: Was This Man (George Santos) Really a Decorated College Volleyball Player?

Just before Christmas, Slate made an effort to compile all of New York Rep. George Santos’ known or alleged lies. This turns out to be an ongoing project!

Despite the continuously unspooling nature of his narrative, the Long Island congressman said again Wednesday that he does not plan to resign, and the national Republican Party would prefer, all else being equal, that he stay in his seat. The GOP only has a nine-member majority in the House, and if Santos were to resign, his spot would be filled by an open election. A Democrat would likely have a good chance to win such an election by making the argument that voters shouldn’t trust Long Island Republicans at the moment.

As this suggests, however, New York state Republicans do have an incentive to distance themselves from Santos going forward, which might be why several of them, such as the supervisor of the town of North Hempstead, held a press conference Wednesday calling on him to resign. At this event, the chair of the Nassau County GOP also claimed that Santos once told him that he’d been “a star on the Baruch [College] volleyball team and that they won the league championship.”

Is this true? Using logical reasoning, we can determine that it likely is not, because one of the things that was already known about Santos is that he didn’t attend Baruch College. (Baruch, despite being named after a figure who had Jewish ancestry, is a public school, though Santos did, separately, lie about having Jewish grandparents who fled the Holocaust; not only did his grandparents not flee the Holocaust, they do not appear to have been Jewish. Baruch does have a men’s volleyball team, though.)

One does have to wonder why the chair of the Nassau County Republican Party didn’t look into Santos’ alleged volleyball history at the time that he first heard allegedly heard about it:

the fact that this happened in a vetting interview, I think, tells a story about someone other than george santos https://t.co/P4t9dixWsw — Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) January 11, 2023

Perhaps the time to indignantly expose and/or chuckle about George Santos’ pathological lying, for the Long Island Republican Party, would have been before supporting his candidacy for Congress?