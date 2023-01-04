George Santos Once Again Places Self in Tragicomic Tableau

On Tuesday, a bloc of intransigent right-wing Republicans forced the House of Representatives to hold three inconclusive votes on who should become its next speaker. On Wednesday, the House convened to hold more voting, and it has been equally inconclusive. (Two rounds have been held as of the time of this post, with another possibly about to begin.)

It’s a situation that is unprecedented in modern times, but almost nothing is happening, narratively speaking: Former Republican minority leader and California Rep. Kevin McCarthy is attempting to win the speakership by isolating and waiting out the 20-odd holdouts against him. So even the vote totals are barely changing from one ballot to another.

In the meantime, Republican New York Rep.-elect George Santos has provided some measure of intrigue with his mere presence. Santos has been exposed in the post-election period for falsifying almost everything he told the public about his background, but there is nothing stopping him from taking office anyway, so he is at the Capitol, voting for speaker and waiting to be sworn in. Other Republicans are tolerating his existence because they don’t want to lose his vote, but they don’t want to be seen with him either, so he spent most of Tuesday sitting by himself.

C-SPAN’s cameras took a while to catch Santos on Wednesday, but when they did, the payoff was worth it:

George Santos lurking behind an animated Matt Gaetz. Center of the action pic.twitter.com/VlMhWuFoLw — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) January 4, 2023

He appears to be glancing toward the camera, as if conscious that his political isolation is once again about to be captured in its physical embodiment.

George Santos is a representative not just of Long Island, but of the “island” that each of us constitutes by having an interior consciousness that, despite the earnest and pleading efforts of our languages and literature, is ultimately inaccessible to any others. He is also wanted in Brazil for using stolen checks to buy shoes.