Welcome to the Surge, your weekly Slate politics newsletter. In most households on Thanksgiving, people eat turkey. But in the Surge’s household, the turkey eats people. What we’re trying to say is: This newsletter is now written by turkeys.





This week, we check in on the Party of the Working Class and its efforts to help railroad workers (by giving them a Tylenol and sending them back to work.) Kanye West announced his love for Hitler—good thing the entire Republican power apparatus hadn’t rallied around the guy. Kevin McCarthy continues to not have the votes to become House speaker, and the Democratic presidential primary schedule is getting a revamp.





First! Let’s look at how a major bill coasted through the Senate this week.