Welcome to this weekend's edition of the Surge
There will be no edition of the Surge next week. This week, we look at the traditional launch of the "invisible primary," when prospective presidential candidates launch their line of NFTs. We check in on Kevin McCarthy's eternal quest to become speaker yet again, marvel at the dunces who would deny him, and look at how Senate Democrats can't even get a sack of ham to run their campaign committee.
But first, we must, once again, ask what our beloved former president is up to.
1. Donald TrumpIs this really a “campaign”?
This week, Donald Trump—who has done little for his 2024 presidential campaign beyond announcing it in November—teased a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT for the following day. Would he pick a running mate? Had he finally made an appointment with a therapist? It turned out to be even major-er than that: He was selling NFTs called the “Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection” for $99 dollars a pop. The promotional video on behalf of this grift was even chintzier than the one he made for the line of steaks he sold at the Sharper Image. What is going on with our big boy? Since single-handedly blowing much of the 2022 midterm elections for his party, he’s collapsed in early 2024 polling, isn’t campaigning, and can’t even get his valet, Kevin McCarthy, to endorse him. A tech nerd from South Africa has replaced him as the news’ main character. Is Trump really all-in in this presidential campaign he’s launched, or is it a desperate front to (try to) shield himself from indictment? This question has an answer. And the Surge will tell you for the low, low price of $99.
2. Ron DeSantisThe great anti-vax hope.
OK, so Trump is FINISHED FOREVER because he’s down in some recent polls. So how’s his early rival, who is presumed to be a more normal candidate, playing things? It seems like now would be an excellent time to simply coast. Instead, as CNN writes, “DeSantis has made Covid-19 vaccine skepticism his calling card ahead of a potential run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.” He hosted a panel discussion questioning the vaccines’ efficacy and wants state authorities to “investigate a broad group of entities associated with the development, distribution and promotion of the vaccines.” He is effectively planning a run to Trump’s right on COVID. We suppose that, when trying to appeal to the Republican primary electorate, an anti-vax position is a safer bet than, say, attacking Trump over Jan. 6. But is decamping into Antivaxland really something that a “normal” candidate does?
3. Kevin McCarthyHe’s OK.
It’s time for our favorite part of the week, where we check in on whether Kevin McCarthy has the votes to become House speaker on Jan. 3. He does not. Again: He can afford to lose four House Republicans in the speaker’s vote, and currently there are five publicly saying they won’t vote for him: Reps. Matt Gaetz, Matt Rosendale, Andy Biggs, Bob Good, and Ralph Norman. That last member, though, might be the weak link in the chain. Norman was getting squishy in comments to Axios this week. He suggested that McCarthy could win him over with a plan to balance the budget in seven to 10 years. This is such a fluffy ask that it makes you wonder whether Norman, cornered, woke up in the middle of the night this week and recognized that he’s in way over his head. The Pro-Kevvy members of the conference, meanwhile, have taken to wearing red-and-blue buttons saying “OK,” for “Only Kevin.” This is meant to contrast with the Never Kevins. No other slogan could so tersely capture the prospect of “Speaker Kevin McCarthy.” Kevin McCarthy: eh … OK?
4. Ralph NormanOur dear friend Mr. Law is back in the news.
Preparing to cave to Kevin McCarthy wasn’t the only contribution the Freedom Caucus member from South Carolina made to the news this week. Talking Points Memo obtained all of the texts Mark Meadows had turned over to the Jan. 6 committee and has been publishing juicy stories from the trove all week. One thing you never know covering far-right Trump devotees in the House is whether they’re in on the joke—i.e., whether they privately acknowledge that Trump is crazy—or whether they are that crazy themselves. TPM’s stories have provided much evidence supporting the latter. So many of these members either bought Trump’s kookiest stolen election theories or brought them to his attention in the first place. The most memorable text is one that Norman sent Meadows on Jan. 17, three days before Biden’s inauguration: “Mark, in seeing what’s happening so quickly, and reading about the Dominion law suits attempting to stop any meaningful investigation we are at a point of no return in saving our Republic !! Our LAST HOPE is invoking Marshall Law!! PLEASE URGE TO PRESIDENT TO DO SO!!” He earns many ding-dong points from the Surge for his invocation of Mr. Law. But props for the space before the double exclamation point, too.
5. Marjorie Taylor GreeneA little red meat for the OG Midgeheads.
Both this newsletter and others at our fair publication have noted that Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has of late performed multiple acts (two) of adult behavior. She is on Team Kevin “OK” McCarthy and has been warning conservatives that pushing for an alternate speaker could backfire on them. She also condemned Trump’s dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and said of Fuentes, “I don’t want anything to do with him.” Now anytime you stick your neck out with RINO-squish positions like these, you’ve got to throw the hard right a stick or risk muddying your brand as a preeminent crackpot. And so, last week, Greene spoke at an event at the New York Young Republican Club where she said that if she and fellow attendee Steve Bannon had “organized” Jan. 6, “we would have won. Not to mention, it would’ve been armed.” She later walked back her comments, describing them as “sarcasm.” This is a classic instance of someone incorrectly using “sarcasm” as an all-purpose synonym for “joking.” It is the most offensive thing she did this week.
6. Gary PetersWho will be dragged into chairing Senate Democrats’ campaign arm?
Michigan Sen. Gary Peters went from anonymity to D.C. stardom (as in, roughly seven people now know who he is) through his successful leadership of Senate Democrats’ campaign arm in 2022. So which Senate Democrat wants the opportunity to lead the caucus to the promised land in 2024? None of them. The map is terrible: Democrats (and Democrat-aligned independents) will defend 23 seats; Republicans will defend 11. The closest thing Democrats have to an offensive opportunity is Sen. Ted Cruz’s seat in Texas. Republicans, meanwhile, will have opportunities to flip seats in Montana, West Virginia, and Ohio, just for starters, along with Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. So you should not be surprised that Senate Democrats are having a difficult time finding a warm body to take over the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee. Peters was asked to do it again, and refused. Other names thrown around—Alex Padilla, Jon Ossoff, Mark Kelly, Tina Smith—have all said they don’t want any part of it. With nearly half of the caucus busy with their own reelections and other, senior senators preoccupied with their committee chairmanships, who will take this gig? We suppose it’s up to us to start the slow chant: Feinstein, Feinstein …
7. Mitch McConnellCongress’ last piece of business.
The last remaining question for this Congress is whether it can pass a roughly $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill funding the government through September, along with whatever other goodies (like Electoral Count Act reform) it decides to append. If bipartisan negotiators can’t reach a deal, Congress will have to pass another continuing resolution kicking the can down the road, something that conservatives in the House and Senate would prefer. The reason we bet it gets done is that, despite what some leaders may say, it’s in every leader’s interest. Democrats will lose control of the House come January, and now’s their best chance to lock in a long-term deal. Republican leaders, meanwhile, don’t want to spend the first months of the new Congress trying—and probably having a very difficult time trying!—to negotiate a new deal. They have other priorities, like setting up committees to examine Hunter Biden’s penis. And if our bet is wrong, and the omnibus spending bill does indeed collapse? Well, we’ll be off next week, so we’re out of the “accountability game.” Ho ho ho, beloved readers!