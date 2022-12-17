Welcome to this weekend’s edition of the Surge, your political newsletter that is decked head to toe in used Kyrsten Sinema clothing. We’ve never felt so independent!





There will be no edition of the Surge next week, as we will be on an anthropological fellowship to exotic lands to study politics-newsletter customs abroad. This week, however, we look at the traditional launch of the “invisible primary,” when prospective presidential candidates launch their line of NFTs. We check in on Kevin McCarthy’s eternal quest to become speaker yet again, marvel at the dunces who would deny him, and look at how Senate Democrats can’t even get a sack of ham to run their campaign committee.





But first, we must, once again, ask what our beloved former president is up to.