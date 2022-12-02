Want more quizzes? There’s no need to stand on ceremony with this one.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is Daisy Rosario, senior supervising producer of audio.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Rosario? Good luck!

Get the Slate Quiz in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

The Dow has bounced back nearly 6 percent over the past month. If you put your money into the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange instead, maybe you’ll have better luck with NFTs, and the best NFT of all is the Slate News Quiz for “newly found trivia.”

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.