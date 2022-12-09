Want more quizzes? A dry martini pairs nicely with this week’s trivia quiz.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is homepage editor Sol Werthan.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Werthan? Good luck!

Robin Meade signed off for the last time after a 21-year run hosting Morning Express as CNN shut down HLN live programming. The staff of the New York Times walked off the job in a 24-hour contract dispute. You may have to find new ways to study for the Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.