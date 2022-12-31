Welcome to this special holiday edition of the Surge, the pillow you can scream into after three hours of patient, gentle discussion with Aunt Geraldine about the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.





Our overlords have unwisely entrusted us with the Surge this week, as your regular correspondent Jim Newell is in the Bahamas poking around Sam Bankman-Fried’s abandoned mansion “just in case he forgot something.” And you know what they say: While the cat’s away, the mice will … try their very best to put out an informative, entertaining newsletter that meets or exceeds the standards of the solid-gold Surge brand!





In this last newsletter of 2022, before the Surge heads off to ring in the new year with that “special someone” (a Bernie Sanders Christmas ornament), we’ll have a look-see at Donald Trump’s tax returns. We’ll also ask (twice) what the heck is going on with New York Democrats and take note of Washington’s hottest winter accessory: a button begging everyone to be nicer to Kevin McCarthy.





But first, we’d like to give a big, warm welcome to an incoming congressman who has, let’s just say, cultivated a thick air of mystery about himself.