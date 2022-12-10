Time for our weekly update on whether Kevin McCarthy has the votes to become speaker: He still does not. And he has one of the handful of “Never Kevin” Republican members, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, now saying he’ll challenge McCarthy on the floor. (Biggs will never be speaker.) McCarthy is still negotiating with some hard-liners. But let’s say he doesn’t have the votes by Jan. 3, and he takes the fight to the floor. In a speaker’s vote, the House would vote over and over until someone emerges with a majority of votes cast. There could be several nearly identical rounds, at first, where McCarthy falls just short. Then the real negotiations would begin. The Never Kevins’ hope is that McCarthy either gives in to some of their more exorbitant demands or concludes he can’t get the votes and steps aside. But moderates, like Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, have their own card to play: After a few ballots, they could threaten to join Democrats on a more moderate consensus speaker if the Biggses of the world don’t fall in line behind McCarthy. Now, it’s one thing to make that threat. It’s a lot harder, in the moment, to actually follow through on a threat to give Democrats a say in who becomes the Republican speaker. Who knows! The key thing to keep in mind is that such a spectacle would be a complete embarrassment for Republicans on their first day in the majority, and they’ll want to avoid it. Which is why McCarthy will probably resolve it before Jan. 3 by offering Matt Gaetz a private jet or something.