Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, the final edition before the 2022 midterms. As things stand, the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 8, is setting up to be one of the best nights in a while for Democrats … to go to the movies and not watch the news.





This week, we’ve got a few serious entries (ugh, we know) and then revert to stray gags about cat people and how funny it is that some politicians have the same names as other politicians. And Business Surge returns with the latest news from Tech World.





Hold your nose and jump in …