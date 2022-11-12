The truth is, Trump’s full legion of dinguses could have all been swept into power had the political environment looked like it did in November 2021, when Republicans posted a wavelike performance in off-year elections. That environment, though, evaporated in late June when Samuel Alito got to fulfill his elementary school dream of eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. It awakened a dead Democratic base and put Democrats in a position to grind out close races. Let’s think about it like this: Why does the party controlling the White House typically lose House seats in midterm years? Much of it is that those who just lost a presidential election are more motivated to turn out and vote against the party in power, while some swing voters with buyer’s remorse flip sides. Republicans had all of that going for them. But another factor is usually that the party in power will pay a price when it’s achieved a long-sought partisan policy goal—think of the backlash to Democrats passing comprehensive health care reform in 2010. This year, though, it was Republicans who achieved their long-sought partisan policy goal, through the Supreme Court whose justices they put into place. It cut hard against their other advantages, and it placed abortion on the ballot in state after state. One way of looking at this is that Republicans were “the dog that caught the car” and stupidly blew an election with wave-ish potential through their insistence on getting Roe overturned. Another way, though, is that they achieved the Holy Grail of conservative policy wins … and still look like they could pick up at least one chamber of Congress. Most of them will take that trade in the long run.