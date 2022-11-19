Rep. Kevin McCarthy was never on an unimpeded path to becoming speaker of the House. He was always going to have to negotiate with the hard right in his conference. But presiding over a “red wave” would have taken care of a lot of his problems: He would’ve had more votes to spare in a speakership race, in which you need a majority of the whole House, not just of your party. The red wave didn’t come, though, and House Republicans’ slender majority will be a mirror image of House Democrats’ current one. McCarthy will be able to suffer only three or four Republican defections if he wants to become speaker—and he may already be at his max. Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs says he won’t vote for McCarthy in a floor vote for speaker. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz also says this. Virginia Rep. Bob Good, who threw a conniption fit at McCarthy behind closed doors this week, is also looking no-ey, as is Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale. Now, McCarthy does have certain tools to bring them around. He could try to pick off “no” votes one by one, offering would-be defectors goodies like committee assignments or pledges to make a citizen’s arrest of Hunter Biden’s laptop. He could also persuade them to vote “present,” lowering the number of votes he would need on the floor from 218. But certain hard-right House Republicans are simply not persuadable human beings. They do not care about the consequences of their actions, such as the House Republican conference being unable to select a speaker on the first day of the next Congress. McCarthy has his work cut out. The Surge’s take? It would be funny if he couldn’t get there, again.