Want more quizzes? Kid you not: This one’s really hard.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, and from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is Slate Studios managing producer Michele Siegel.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Siegel? Good luck!

In Tuesday’s midterm elections, 32 House seats were open because of retirements (22 Democrats and 10 Republicans). Democrats avoided the potential for enormous House losses and flipped a key Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Republicans counting on a red wave saw more of a pink ripple. Bring down the house with this week’s Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.