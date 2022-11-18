Want more quizzes? If you’ve never tried it, take your maiden voyage on this week’s trivia quiz.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is associate writer for culture Nadira Goffe.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Goffe? Good luck!

Editor’s note: The news quiz will be taking a break for Thanksgiving. We’ll return to action on Dec. 2.

German researchers find that feeding THC to cows causes them to engage in “whimsical tongue play.” Is that a coy way of saying that cows French kiss when they get high? Did THC also cause the cow to jump over the moon? Does it put them in the mooed for this week’s Slate News Quiz?

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.