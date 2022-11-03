Originalism on Trial at the Supreme Court

When opposing lawyers make similarly unsympathetic arguments at the Supreme Court, who should win? In an important case that will be argued on Tuesday, Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company, the answer will turn on a surprising question: whether the conservative justices are evenhanded—or instead hypocritical—adherents to their preferred theory of originalism.

The case arose when a Virginia citizen named Robert Mallory sued his former employer, Norfolk Southern Railway. Mallory alleged that Norfolk—a Fortune 500 company in Virginia—caused his cancer by exposing him to asbestos. But Mallory did not sue the company in Virginia. He sued instead in Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Why Pennsylvania? Simple: Mallory’s lawyers were forum shopping. Even though Virginia was the more convenient place to sue, they believed he would get a more favorable jury in Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norfolk argued in response that requiring it to defend the case in Pennsylvania would pose an unfair burden and thus violate its right to due process. There is more than a little irony to this argument. Corporations like Norfolk routinely require customers and employees to consent to litigation in far-off places. And in this very case, Norfolk had already consented to being sued in Pennsylvania under a law that required such consent as a condition of doing business there. (Norfolk owns thousands of miles of track and a dozen facilities in the state.)

Advertisement

So who should win the case? The question matters because the Supreme Court’s decision will affect other, more sympathetic litigants. Think of a worker who moves to Pennsylvania after retirement, develops cancer there, and then sues his former employer in his current state for obvious reasons of convenience. Or consider individuals who are injured by corporate wrongdoing while on vacation away from their home states, who may prefer to sue back in their home jurisdictions. If the court rules for Norfolk, such litigants will have to travel great distances and hire far-away lawyers to seek the compensation they are owed. Conversely, a ruling for Mallory could subject businesses smaller than Norfolk to costly long-distance litigation in Pennsylvania, too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One may have the instinct that this case will divide along partisan lines based on the justices’ political predispositions toward business interests. If it does, that is bad news for Mallory. There is significant evidence that the conservative justices who hold a supermajority on the Court typically align with corporate litigants.

Such an outcome, however, would reveal a deep hypocrisy beneath many of the conservative justices’ claimed faithfulness to originalism, or the belief that the Constitution should be interpreted in accordance with its meaning as it was originally enacted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To see why, consider Norfolk’s argument. The company claims that Pennsylvania’s requirement that it consent to being sued there violates the 14th Amendment’s Due Process clause. But as Mallory shows in his brief, when that clause was adopted in 1868, every state in the Union had either already enacted, or would soon enact, laws requiring similar consent by out-of-state companies like Norfolk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those who watch the court closely, this kind of argument should sound eerily familiar: it is precisely the kind of evidence the court found dispositive in Dobbs, last term’s abortion case. There, the court reasoned that the existence of laws banning abortion in many states in 1868 was proof that similar laws remain permissible today. But if that is true for abortion, why not for corporate consent to litigation?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norfolk’s brief in response is eye-opening for what it lacks: a single 19th century case or authority suggesting that any of these corporate consent laws violated the Due Process clause. In fact, the Supreme Court rejected precisely that argument in 1917.

This historical evidence leaves the company to argue that Pennsylvania’s modern day consent requirement is unfair because it exposes corporations to too much litigation risk. That is certainly a policy argument that many pro-business lawmakers agree with. But it is hardly the kind of originalist constitutional argument that the court’s conservatives claim to be moved by.

Advertisement

All of which underscores the dilemma facing those same conservative justices. Should they discard originalism to do what’s best for business interests at the core of the Republican party? Or do they follow the historical evidence, even if it leads them to a policy outcome they find distasteful?

After a term in which adherence to originalism enabled the court’s conservatives to move the law drastically to the right on abortion rights and gun safety, the current term is full of potentially surprising originalist arguments. For example, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made headlines recently with her eloquent effort to turn originalism against conservative ends in the context of voting rights. Similar arguments have been made in this term’s affirmative action cases and in the briefing for the term’s major election law case. A case like Mallory shows that progressive originalist arguments may also appear in economic issues in the years ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

These arguments create a perilous situation for the court and its already frayed public legitimacy. Liberals and independents in America are already upset with the conservative justices’ use of originalist arguments to roll back abortion rights and gun safety measures. Imagine how they’ll feel if the same justices suddenly discard originalism when the theory protects progressive causes like voting rights, affirmative action, and holding corporations accountable for wrongdoing.

An unpopular Supreme Court is one thing, but an unpopular and openly hypocritical court is another. As yet another blockbuster term unfolds, the American people will be watching—and judging—which kind of court we have.