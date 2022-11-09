Tuesday was a good day for stoners in Maryland and Missouri, as voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana in both places. The two states, which had already legalized medical use, join 19 other states (and D.C.) in making recreational use legal.

In Maryland, there’s a bit of a transitional period (which the Associated Press runs through here). Adult recreational marijuana use will not be legal officially until July 1, 2023, pending the General Assembly passing laws about how to appropriately distribute, regulate, and tax the plant. The Washington Post also notes that effective July 1, adults can grow “up to two cannabis plants in their home, out of the public view.”

Past marijuana charges in Maryland will also be expunged, thanks to a companion bill passed in the spring that included a provision to automatically expunge all cases in which possession was the sole charge. It will also allow individuals incarcerated for possession to petition for resentencing. At the time, many local politicians criticized the bill, emphasizing it would do little to nothing to prevent and reduce racial disparities and arrests in marijuana possession.

Meanwhile, in Missouri, it’s less clear when Amendment 3 will go into effect, but don’t expect a quick turnaround. Like in Maryland, the law allows expungement for certain marijuana offenses, and anyone currently incarcerated can petition to be resentenced. The ballot measure had its fair share of critics. State Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, a Democrat from Kansas City, campaigned against the amendment, arguing that it picks and chooses whose charges are expunged and that the process will not be universal. Pro-Choice Missouri, the Missouri NAACP, and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones had spoken out against the measure.

Bud was on the ballot in three other states. Voters in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Arkansas said no to the drug.

In other news, Coloradans voted on the decriminalization and regulation of psychedelic mushrooms. It’s still too close to call—with 80 percent of votes counted as of writing, decriminalization leads 51-49 percent. Colorado would be the second state after Oregon to do so. One could say the state is leaning [looks up the color of magic mushrooms] brown?