When do we get results? What are the important races? What do the polling experts say? And what are the big themes of this campaign cycle, anyway? We’re keeping our eyes glued to our screens! Follow along as we try to make sense of the madness. And stay with us!

Touch Your Toes! Peel a Clementine!

It’s 6:30 p.m. If you are already stressed out, take a break!

Many polls are not even closed yet. We have some time. If you are feeling stressed, might we suggest some activities that can help pass the time? Slate political staffers have rounded up some of their favorite ways to stay calm in moments of crisis. Frankly, even just reading the post is relaxing. Give it a try!

Advertisement

Former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki Does Impressively Bad Tweet

No races has been called yet and they won’t be for a while, but just some facts for your back pocket. Bill Clinton lost 54 House seats in 1994, Barack Obama lost 63 in 2010 and both went on to win re-election. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) November 8, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

She tweeted this at 4 p.m. EST. Polls had not yet closed … anywhere at 4 p.m. EST. Why would anyone tweet anything so self-defeating for one’s party before the polls even close? A mystery.

What Exactly Is Happening With Twitter?

And will the current Twitter meltdown actually mean anything for the midterms? We asked our tech correspondent Nitish Pahwa.

Slate: Nitish, so, uh, what’s happening with Twitter?

It’s pretty messy out there! Elon Musk hasn’t been in charge for even two weeks, and he’s already created quite the shitshow. Musk fired a bunch of people, many of them on teams dedicated to misinformation and website engineering (although, reportedly, the company is now begging for some of those workers back). He wants users to pay to get a blue check next to their name now—in fact, he almost rolled that program out yesterday, before employees concerned about the potential for Election Day verification chaos talked him out of it. And now he apparently wants to put the whole platform behind a paywall, so who knows? Anyway, various accounts have reported weird site glitches during a high-traffic election season, but people are still using Twitter to alert their communities to Election Day shenanigans and polling requirements. It’s not as apocalyptic as it could have been, and I’m not sure we’ll get a sense of how this actually affected overall results (if it did at all) until after this week is done, but … this is definitely not ideal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

What are some of the political implications of Musk’s takeover of the platform?

Well, Musk voted for Biden in 2020 but now says he’ll be voting for Republicans from here on out; in fact, he encouraged Twitter netizens to vote Republican across the ticket today to “balance things out.” A lot of liberal users are leaving the platform, incidents of hate speech have surged, and both conservative activists and Republican officials are celebrating Musk’s takeover in the interest of “free speech.” I think we can expect to see, down the line, a transformation of Twitter’s infamously liberal user base into a crowd that leans far more to the right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Has, er, a former president been allowed back on yet?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, Donald Trump is allowed back on whenever, per Musk’s new guidelines, but so far Trump hasn’t taken him up on it yet, because he prefers his own network, Truth Social. Still, that could change down the line if Truth Social keeps bleeding money. And as our colleague Jim Newell has written, if Trump does go back on Twitter, Republicans will really not be happy about that.

Where Is Abortion Explicitly on the Ballot?

Abortion is “on the ballot” everywhere in the country today, as the results will determine how far Republicans can go in criminalizing reproductive health care. But it is literally on the ballot in four states. Voters in California, Michigan, and Vermont will decide whether to approve constitutional amendments that would explicitly establish a right to reproductive “freedom” or “autonomy.” Those are expected to pass relatively easily.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kentucky voters, on the other hand, are voting on an amendment that would declare that nothing in the state constitution can be read to protect a right to abortion. (Abortion is already illegal in Kentucky, but the amendment would prevent a state court from finding the ban unconstitutional.) There has been only one previous ballot initiative on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade: In August, in a surprise landslide, Kansans voted to preserve abortion rights in the state. There has been no public polling on the Kentucky amendment, but abortion-rights advocates are hoping to see a repeat red-state success tonight. —Christina Cauterucci

Welcome to the Live Blog! It Might Be a Minute.

We are here with you, for as long as it takes.

Advertisement

Hello! Welcome to Slate’s 2022 midterms live blog. We are excited to be here! We are also expecting to be here for quite some time. If you have not yet read our very own Jim Newell’s guide to these midterms, or if you have somehow managed to forget the 2020 election night that dragged on to become an election week, let us share the most important thing to keep in mind tonight, via Jim:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Don’t expect to get every election result tonight. Given the proliferation of mail-in ballots in recent cycles, and varying state laws about how quickly mail-in ballots can be processed, we’ll see “red mirages” in some states and “blue mirages” in others. We’ll watch the results from fast-counting states establish national narratives that may not hold up when all is said and done. Those you follow on social media will either be panicking way too much or not nearly enough because of viral tweets that are, almost always, categorically false.

We will be spending our time here helping to interpret which news is useful and which news is simply television anchors finding ways to pass the time!