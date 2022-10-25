The Slatest

What Will John Fetterman Wear to Tonight’s Debate?

Almost all known pictures of this man feature a hoodie.

By
Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman speaks to supporters gathered in Dickinson Square Park in Philadelphia on October 23, 2022, as he campaigns for the US Senate. - The US midterm election is scheduled for November 8, 2022. (Photo by Kriston Jae Bethel / AFP) (Photo by KRISTON JAE BETHEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Fetterman in a sweatshirt. Kriston Jae Bethel/Getty Images

John Fetterman meets Mehmet Oz on the debate stage Thursday night for their first and only face-off as the candidates for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat this campaign. There’s a lot riding on this moment—how will Fetterman do, post-stroke? How will his performance and incredibly reasonable use of accommodations be judged? Also, how will he go about roasting Dr. Oz—will it be primarily about living in New Jersey? Will we get a crudité moment?

There are lots of questions. But in the last hours before the event, the Fetterman-Oz news cycle (upon news cycle, upon news cycle) having worn me down, I have just one! What will Fetterman wear?

Earlier today, as I edited a piece about debates this campaign season overall, I asked a member of our art team for a photo of Fetterman. How about one of him in a sweatshirt?, she asked. Because on first glance, that’s all there was:

WALLINGFORD, PA - OCTOBER 15: Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman greets supporters during a rally at Nether Providence Elementary School on October 15, 2022 in Wallingford, Pennsylvania. Election Day will be held nationwide on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
Fetterman in a sweatshirt, high-fiving a supporter also in a sweatshirt. Mark Makela/Getty Images
PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 15: Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman addresses supporters during a joint rally with Democratic candidate for Governor Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro at Norris Park on October 15, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Election Day will be held nationwide on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
Fetterman in a sweatshirt and jacket. Mark Makela/Getty Images
The sweatshirt has been Fetterman’s signature, probably for a few reasons. One is that it’s comfortable. Another is probably that it actually connects to his image—the everyman, the relatable guy, the inverse of Dr. Oz. Really it leaves me asking: Does this guy even own a suit?

Yes, yes he does! He wore one recently to meet President Joe Biden in Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic senatorial candidate John Fetterman waits for US President Joe Biden to step off Air Force One at Pittsburgh International Airport in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on October 20, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Fetterman, in a suit! Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Meeting the president is defintely a good time to wear a suit. And I have to admit, that even though I think the sweatshirt look works for him, John Fetterman should wear a suit tonight too. Maybe even this suit! After all, slightly ill-fitting Men’s Wearhouse is also the uniform of the people.

