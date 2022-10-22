Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge. Pop some ice in that beer, darlings, and settle in for another round of “funnin’ with the newsletter.”





The midterms atmosphere is reverting to the fundamentals, and those fundamentals are quite bad for Democrats. Democratic poll numbers in swing races are frustratingly tethered to President Joe Biden’s poor approval rating, and undecideds are breaking toward Republicans.





So let’s start considering the impending catastrophes!