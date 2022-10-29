Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, a newsletter that now has a higher market capitalization than Meta. We have more business jokes later!





The overall theme as we near Election Day remains the same as last week: Democrats be losing. Though not everywhere, Chuck Schumer tells us! But definitely in Georgia, both he and the Republicans agree, as each new abortion allegation gives Herschel Walker a fresh new spring to his step.





House progressives went really, really, really far out of their way to embarrass themselves, and a wealthy online troll bought the website on which he trolls.





But let’s start with this week’s big debate.