Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has campaigned as the Big Mister Religion Guy who wants abortion banned, with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother. He may, however, support exceptions in cases where he himself has gotten someone pregnant. The Daily Beast this week reported, with compelling evidence, that Walker paid for a woman he’d knocked up to get an abortion in 2009. Walker’s immediate response was to deny this, call it a “flat-out lie,” and swear he’d sue the Daily Beast the following morning (he didn’t). Then it was reported, by the Beast, that this woman happens to also be the mother of one of his children. As much as they may be privately apoplectic, Republican campaign committees and supportive groups are closing ranks behind Walker while attacking the media for carrying out a Democratic hatchet job. (Since Walker can’t be replaced at this point, and Georgia is critical to Republicans’ chances of controlling the Senate, they have little other choice.) This is the 2022 campaign in a nutshell: Republicans, with baffling Trump-backed candidates up and down the ballot, making it much harder to score a decisive midterm referendum against an unpopular Democratic president than it needed to be. That doesn’t mean you should count Herschel Walker out, by the way. Or any of them. Republicans still have an exceptional chance to retake both chambers of Congress, in spite of it all.