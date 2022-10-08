Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.
Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly politics newsletter that will miss having Ben Sasse as a reserve entry in case the interesting politics people have a quiet week.
Control of the Senate is looking a little YEESH. Should Democrats make a play in North Carolina, just to feel sad again? Who should House Republicans revenge-impeach? And can the gas people knock it off with all the expensive gas?
But first, a “get well soon” card for Republicans in Georgia.
1. Herschel WalkerWhat’s one little abortion here or there?
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has campaigned as the Big Mister Religion Guy who wants abortion banned, with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother. He may, however, support exceptions in cases where he himself has gotten someone pregnant. The Daily Beast this week reported, with compelling evidence, that Walker paid for a woman he’d knocked up to get an abortion in 2009. Walker’s immediate response was to deny this, call it a “flat-out lie,” and swear he’d sue the Daily Beast the following morning (he didn’t). Then it was reported, by the Beast, that this woman happens to also be the mother of one of his children. As much as they may be privately apoplectic, Republican campaign committees and supportive groups are closing ranks behind Walker while attacking the media for carrying out a Democratic hatchet job. (Since Walker can’t be replaced at this point, and Georgia is critical to Republicans’ chances of controlling the Senate, they have little other choice.) This is the 2022 campaign in a nutshell: Republicans, with baffling Trump-backed candidates up and down the ballot, making it much harder to score a decisive midterm referendum against an unpopular Democratic president than it needed to be. That doesn’t mean you should count Herschel Walker out, by the way. Or any of them. Republicans still have an exceptional chance to retake both chambers of Congress, in spite of it all.
2. OPECGas prices gas prices gas prices gas prices. Gas prices.
The improvement in Democrats’ midterm fortunes over the summer is largely attributed to the Dobbs Supreme Court decision and a few months of decreases in gas prices. So what happens if gas prices, which have already started rising again, keep rising (or spike!) through Election Day? We refer you to the last sentence of the previous entry. It came as devastating news for Democrats, then, that OPEC+ announced this week it would shrink its oil exports by 2 million barrels a day. The vociferous reaction from Democrats demonstrated how concerned they were about this—and how interested they are in broadcasting that concern. The White House blamed it on Vladimir Putin’s influence and castigated Saudi Arabia for its continued cooperation with Russia. California Rep. Ro Khanna said that Biden should call “the king himself” and say: “You have five days to reverse your decision. If not, I am going to work with Congress to pass a ban on supplying air parts to your Air Force.” Three very vulnerable Democratic members—Reps. Sean Casten, Tom Malinowski, and Susan Wild—released a bill almost immediately after the OPEC+ decision requiring the removal of all U.S. troops and military equipment from Saudi Arabia. Big stuff! Maybe they could just start by banning LIV Golf?
3. Cheri BeasleyThe scariest phrase for Democrats that isn’t “Florida”: North Carolina.
OK, Herschel Walker, not his best week. Good for Democrats in Georgia. But Democrats’ position has deteriorated in the Senate campaigns in Wisconsin and Nevada. And while Democrat John Fetterman still maintains a polling lead in Pennsylvania, both sides expect that race to come down to the wire. No one talks much about Arizona anymore, either, but Weird Blake Masters could pull off some dark computer magic trick to take out Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. Could it be time, then, for Democrats to redistribute their bets? (Or was it time a month ago?) One race that’s gone surprisingly under the radar is the North Carolina Senate race, where Democrat Cheri Beasley is facing Republican Rep. Ted Budd. Polls show the contest to be a dead tie. Nevertheless, Democratic groups haven’t really prioritized the race, a fact that displeases North Carolina Democrats. So why haven’t they prioritized it? Oh, like you don’t know! In nearly every North Carolina election night since 2012, after hundreds of millions of dollars have been plowed into the state, Democrats inevitably lose. It happened to Barack Obama in 2012 (after Democrats held their convention there), Kay Hagan in 2014, Deborah Ross and Hillary Clinton in 2016, and Joe Biden and Cal “No Pants” Cunningham in 2020. It’s called the Tar Heel State because Democrats, they get stuck … (where were we going with this???) … Democrats get stuck on the tar, politics-wise. Maybe if they don’t put obscene money into it, then they’ll win it? Play a little reverse psychology on the electorate? We’ll see.
4. Catherine Cortez MastoSome advice: Do less of the losing, more of the winning.
Democrats will acknowledge that they’re leaking in Nevada but will suggest not to sweat it too much because Nevada Democrats, and the Clark County turnout machine they’ve built, have an excellent track record of winning close elections over the past decade. O… K, but the numbers coming out of the race recently have been poor for Democrats. A CNN poll this week found Republican Adam Laxalt leading Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto among likely voters, 48 to 46, in line with other recent polls. Delving into the crosstabs shows a real Republican enthusiasm advantage in the state. The race moves 5 points in Laxalt’s direction when switching from registered to likely voters, for example. And the demographics that are the most “extremely motivated” to vote include Republicans, white voters, and conservatives. Democrats have built an impressive machine over the past decade, yes, but the coalitional changes happening across the country are not friendly to Democrats in Nevada: It’s a less college-educated state than the national average, and working-class voters—not just white working-class voters—have been trending Republican. What we’re getting at is: It would be extremely useful for Democrats if John Fetterman could hold onto that lead in Pennsylvania, if it’s not too much of a hassle for him.
5. Ron DeSantisJoe Biden’s hurricane friend.
A few weeks ago, Ron DeSantis was mulling sending another plane full of migrants to the Delaware town where Joe Biden has a beach house. That’s where things stood between the two politicians, a pairing that could very well be our general election matchup in the 2024 presidential race. But a historically damaging hurricane has a way of focusing the mind away from pre-presidential spectacle and toward the present. This week, Biden and DeSantis were all chummy as the president visited Florida to inspect the damage from Hurricane Ian. DeSantis thanked Biden for the federal response to the storm, while Biden praised DeSantis for doing a “good job”—a “pretty remarkable” job, even. This is all temporary, and the relationship will return to pranks and japes in due course. The Democratic presidential seal of approval for DeSantis’ hurricane response does, however, finish off Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial challenge in that state.
6. Kevin McCarthyWho are we impeaching?
As Republicans look forward to retaking (at least) the House, the hot new parlor game in Congress is: Who should they impeach? They’ll backfill a reason once they’ve landed on the most opportune person(s) to go after. There’s certainly a desire among hothead House Republicans to impeach someone after Democrats impeached Donald Trump twice, and it’s probably inevitable that would-be Speaker Kevin McCarthy will have to let his conference get this desire out of its system. Atop the list right now appears to be Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, because Republicans disapprove of the administration’s border policies. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz have warned him of this! Or what about Attorney General Merrick Garland, who very impolitely signed off on an FBI search of Mr. Trump’s home? And let’s not forget Biden himself, whose son is Hunter Biden, who makes drug and sex videos. Other options: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, for thinking he’s some big hot shot; Vice President Kamala Harris, for being all “Oooh, I’m Kamala Harris, I’m so fancy” all the time; or perhaps Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, for his whole “Ooh, look at me, look at me, I’m Mr. Health and Human Services, I’m so important” routine. They’ll workshop it.
7. Donald Trump Jr.Nice catch, Dad! (… Dad?)
Following a Trump rally in Michigan last weekend, a fan tossed a red MAGA hat and a Sharpie with which to sign it to the former president. Trump successfully caught both objects. Clips of “the Catch” (sorry, Dwight Clark) have ricocheted across MAGA social media as an indisputable example of Trump’s excellent fitness, virility, strength, agility, and beauty. “Holy shlit [sic] this catch!” Jack Posobiec, the right-wing media personality, tweeted. But no one was more thrilled about the catch than Trump’s son, Don Jr. “Biden cant bring a fricken bicycle to a stop and Trump is out there catching sharpies out of mid air,” he tweeted. Junior followed that admiring statement with a Rumble video titled, “Wow: Trump Makes Awesome Catch – Imagine Biden Trying to do This! – LOL” that is three minutes and 23 seconds long. “Good hands, Dad. Proud of you,” the son says, to his father, from a distance that is immeasurably vast. It’s been 44 years, sure. But that pat on the head is coming any day now.