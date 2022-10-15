The Surge is doubling up on Hollywood this week! Polling in the L.A. mayor’s race shows billionaire shopping mall developer Rick Caruso, a former Republican who is running as a conservative Democrat on lightly sketched-out promises to restore law and order, making up some ground against Rep. Karen Bass. (She’s also a Democrat—it’s allowed, given how the primary and runoff system works—and she still leads Caruso by 15 points among likely voters.) On Tuesday, the two met for a debate where, for better or worse, Caruso came out with the viral moment of the night by insisting he doesn’t count as “white” because he’s Italian American. “That’s ‘Latin,’ thank you,” he told the moderator. (She had said the city’s next mayor would either be a Black woman or white man; the topic that led to this back-and-forth was the Nury Martinez scandal.) The moment will be relatable to Surge readers with an older relative who insists that, because European ethnic groups such Italian, Irish, and Jewish people were not considered “white” when they immigrated to the United States in the 19th century, they don’t really count as “white” in 2022. Those who don’t have such a family member—or are such a family member themselves, and if you are, sorry but thank you for reading!—can watch this classic scene from The Sopranos and consider the fact that Caruso subscribes to the Tony Soprano school of racial sociology as one more reason to suspect that the people of L.A. will not choose him to run their city.