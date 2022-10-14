Want more quizzes? There’s a lot of buzz around this week’s trivia quiz.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is Cheyna Roth, who produces The Waves.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Roth? Good luck!

A 17-foot-tall statue of a Cheeto held by massive fingers coated in orange dust has become a popular roadside attraction in the Alberta town of Cheadle. That sticky orange dust has an official name: Cheetle. Hey, Frito-Lay! Don Cheadle is waiting for your call! The dust never settles on the Slate News Quiz.

