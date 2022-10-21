Want more quizzes? Lotsa luck on this week’s trivia quiz.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is staff writer Alexander Sammon.

Advertisement

Can you ace the quiz and beat Sammon? Good luck!

Get the Slate Quiz in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

I have seen many Anna May Wong films, and my favorite is Daughter of Shanghai from 1937. Wong will become the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency when her quarter debuts on Monday. Wong was a 1920s and ’30s fashion icon with her signature bangs, pencil-thin eyebrows, and traditional Chinese gowns. Don’t ban tu er fei on the Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.